ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 7

Angels Women are up against Queens Women (ANG-W vs QUN-W) in the seventh match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Thursday, July 7. The Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry is the venue for this encounter.

Angels Women are on top of the table with two wins and four points from three games so far. They bounced back from their defeat in the previous game to beat Lionesses Women by 44 runs in the last match.

Angels Women will look to consolidate their top spot.

Meanwhile, Queens Women also have two wins and a defeat from three matches. However, they are placed second due to a lesser net run-rate. Queens Women beat Princess Women by 15 runs in their last game.

Both sides enter this contest on the back of a win and this will be a top-of-the-table clash.

ANG-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Shaine Lincy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun.

Queens Women

Roshini Rajasekaran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (C), Rupashri Selvaperumal, Sri Lakshmi P, Johnstephy Elumalai (WK), Soundharya Arumugam, Pooja Saravanan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Betha Raghavika, Reena Thirugnanam.

Match Details

ANG-W vs QUN-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 7

Date & Time: July 7, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature and the spinners will continue to have an advantage, as has been the case has been throughout the tournament. The average first innings total at this venue is 70.

Today's ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubavathi Gubendiran is a fine pick behind the stumps. She can also make some handy contributions with the bat when needed. Gubendiran is a valuable pick for this contest.

Batters

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika has scored 81 runs in three matches and has been in good form so far. She scored an unbeaten 36 in the previous game against Lionesses Women. Sandhya Mounika has been a key contributor and she is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Janaki Ramasamy is a quality all-rounder. The skipper of Angels Women picked up three wickets in the last match with the ball. She can make handy contributions with the bat as well and has led from the front in this tournament. Janaki is another vital inclusion for this match.

Bowlers

Soundharya Arumugam is in fine form with the ball. She has picked up four wickets from three matches and has been economical as well. Arumugam has proved to be an effective bowler and will want to continue performing well with the ball.

Five best players to pick in ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Angels Women)

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women)

Roshini Rajasekaran (Queens Women)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels Women)

Soundharya Arumugam (Queens Women)

Key stats for ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Roshini Rajasekaran: 68 runs and one wicket.

Janaki Ramasamy: 38 runs and nine wickets

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 116 runs and nine wickets

Soundharya Arumugam: Nine wickets

ANG-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Pooja Saravanan, Janaki Ramasamy, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Sri Lakshmi P, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Soundharya Arumugam, Srimeera Chandrasekaran

Captain: Roshini Rajasekaran Vice-captain: Janaki Ramasamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Janaki Ramasamy, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Amruta Saran, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Soudharya Arumugam, Srimeera Chandrasekaran.

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy Vice-captain: Roshini Rajasekaran.

