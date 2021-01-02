AA vs CK Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – January 3rd, 2021

Auckland Aces will take on Canterbury Kings in the ninth match of the Super Smash 2020-21.

The Aces have had a disastrous start to their Super Smash campaign, losing all three games they have played and are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings, won their first match in the Super Smash, beating Otago Volts by 61 runs.

Super Smash: Squads to choose from:

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak.

Canterbury Kings

Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Cloe McConchie (C), Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey.

Predicted Playing-11s

Auckland Aces

Canterbury Kings

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury, Match 9

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Date and Time: 3rd January, 2021, 7:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval is helpful for batsmen. 190 runs, which is a pretty par-score at this ground, has been breached on ten occasions in 24 games in the Super Smash. Both teams may ideally opt to chase if they win the toss.

AA vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Super Smash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Cam Fletcher, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Ed Nuttall, Will Somerville, Matt Henry.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-Captain: Sean Solia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Ed Nuttall, Will Somerville, Matt Henry.

Captain: Chad Bowes. Vice-Captain: Danru Ferns.