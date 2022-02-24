AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 29

The Auckland Aces will take on the Central Stags in the 29th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

Both Auckland Aces and Central Stags will play the finals after this last league match. Auckland will finish second and so far have five wins and three losses in eight games. They defeated the Otago Volts by 96 runs in their previous match.

Meanwhile, the Central Districts have won five of their nine matches while losing none to finish in the top spot. They come into this match on the back of a two-wicket win over the Wellington Firebirds.

AA vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister, Simon Keene

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs. Central Stags, Match 29

Date and Time: Thursday, February 24, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is ideal for seamers. There is a lot of grass cover on the surface which helps the pacers to extract movement.

A total of around 290 would be a challenging one at this venue.

Today's AA vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has been a top all-round performer for the Aces. He has managed to score 350 runs in eight games at an average of 50 while also picking up four wickets.

Batters

George Worker: Worker is leading the run-scoring charts by a mile. He has racked up 468 runs in eight games at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 90.52.

Martin Guptill: Guptill has showcased why he is known as one of the best openers in the world. He has scored 344 runs in six outings at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of over 100.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell: Doug has made vital contributions in both departments of the game. He has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 154.55 and has grabbed seven wickets at an economy of 5.81.

Mark Chapman: Chapman has been crucial with the bat in the middle order. He has managed to score 285 runs in eight games at an average of 35.62

Bowlers

William Somerville: Somerville has been a vital contributor with the ball while also scoring handy runs down the order. He has grabbed nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.44.

Seth Rance: Rance is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up 11 wickets in just five games at an economy of 3.98.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips: 621 points

George Worker: 617 points

Martin Guptill: 476 points

William Somerville: 438 points

Mark Chapman: 419 points

Important stats for AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips: Eight matches, 350 runs, four wickets

George Worker: Eight matches, 468 runs

Martin Guptill: Six matches, 344 runs

Seth Rance: Five matches, 11 wickets

Doug Bracewell: Five matches, 102 runs, seven wickets

AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs CS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, William Somerville, Seth Rance, Ben Horne, Ross Taylor, Seam Solia, Adam Milne

Captain: George Worker Vice-Captain: Seth Rance

AA vs CS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, William Somerville, Seth Rance, Bayley Wiggins, Robert O'Donnell, Josh Clarkson, Adithya Ashok

Captain: Martin Guptill Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar