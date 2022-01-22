AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 28

Auckland Aces will take on Central Stags in the 28th match of the Super Smash 2021/22 at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland Aces have been very inconsistent in the league stages, and are involved in a desperate race for third spot. They come into this game knowing they cannot slip up. Auckland's fate is not completely in their hands, though, and they will be hoping Wellington lose their last league fixture.

Meanwhile, Central Stags have already been knocked out of the competition. They arrive into the game on the back of five successive losses. They are fifth in the standings, winning just three games and losing six.

AA vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell / Ross Ter Braak, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

CS XI

Ben Smith, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne

Match Details

AA vs CS, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 28

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The Eden Park is a balanced track that assists both bowlers as well as batsmen. But winning the toss will be crucial here as the side batting first has an added advantage.

Today’s AA vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver has been great for Central Stags and is a solid choice for the wicketkeeper position. He’s the top scorer in the competition, scoring 349 runs at an average of 49.85.

Batters

Mark Chapman has been a lone performer with the bat for Auckland Aces. He has scored 179 runs at an average of nearly 22.37. Chapman has also picked up a wicket.

Tom Bruce is the third-highest scorer in the competition as things stand. He has amassed 259 runs in nine games at an average of 43.16 and at a strike rate of 164.96.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell has been sensational with the ball and is a wise multiplier pick for your AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy side. He has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 21.25 and is also pretty decent with the bat.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson is a tremendous fast bowler in this format of the game. He’s the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with 15 wickets from nine games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 599 points

Dane Cleaver (CS) – 557 points

Tom Bruce (CS) – 534 points

Seth Rance (CS) – 478 points

Doug Bracewell (CS) – 462 points

Important stats for AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Lockie Ferguson: 15 wickets

Dane Cleaver: 349 runs

Tom Bruce: 259 runs

Doug Bracewell: 56 runs and 12 wickets

Mark Chapman: 179 runs and 1 wicket

AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Captain: Dane Cleaver, Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson

AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Captain: Doug Bracewell, Vice-Captain: Tom Bruce

Edited by Prem Deshpande