AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 28

Auckland Aces will take on Central Stags in the 28th match of the Super Smash 2021/22 at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Auckland Aces have been very inconsistent in the league stages, and are involved in a desperate race for third spot. They come into this game knowing they cannot slip up. Auckland's fate is not completely in their hands, though, and they will be hoping Wellington lose their last league fixture.
Meanwhile, Central Stags have already been knocked out of the competition. They arrive into the game on the back of five successive losses. They are fifth in the standings, winning just three games and losing six.
AA vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today
AA XI
George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell / Ross Ter Braak, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister
CS XI
Ben Smith, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne
Match Details
AA vs CS, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 28
Date and Time: January 22, 2022, 6:10 AM IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Pitch Report
The Eden Park is a balanced track that assists both bowlers as well as batsmen. But winning the toss will be crucial here as the side batting first has an added advantage.
Today’s AA vs CS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Dane Cleaver has been great for Central Stags and is a solid choice for the wicketkeeper position. He’s the top scorer in the competition, scoring 349 runs at an average of 49.85.
Batters
Mark Chapman has been a lone performer with the bat for Auckland Aces. He has scored 179 runs at an average of nearly 22.37. Chapman has also picked up a wicket.
Tom Bruce is the third-highest scorer in the competition as things stand. He has amassed 259 runs in nine games at an average of 43.16 and at a strike rate of 164.96.
All-rounders
Doug Bracewell has been sensational with the ball and is a wise multiplier pick for your AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy side. He has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 21.25 and is also pretty decent with the bat.
Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson is a tremendous fast bowler in this format of the game. He’s the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with 15 wickets from nine games.
Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team
Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 599 points
Dane Cleaver (CS) – 557 points
Tom Bruce (CS) – 534 points
Seth Rance (CS) – 478 points
Doug Bracewell (CS) – 462 points
Important stats for AA vs CS Dream11 prediction team
Lockie Ferguson: 15 wickets
Dane Cleaver: 349 runs
Tom Bruce: 259 runs
Doug Bracewell: 56 runs and 12 wickets
Mark Chapman: 179 runs and 1 wicket
AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
Captain: Dane Cleaver, Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
Captain: Doug Bracewell, Vice-Captain: Tom Bruce