AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will see the Auckland Aces (AA) squaring off against the Central Stags (CS) at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Central Stags have won two of their last three matches and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Auckland Aces on the other hand, have won none of their last five matches.

The Auckland Aces will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Central Stags have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AA vs CS Match Details

The 12th match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will be played on December 13 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AA vs CS, Match 12

Date and Time: December 13, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The surface at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

AA vs CS Form Guide

AA - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

CS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

AA vs CS Probable Playing XI

AA Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Worker, Ben Horne (wk), Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister, William O'Donnell, Adithya Ashok, Simon Keene, and Ryan Harrison.

CS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ross Taylor, Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance, Dane Cleaver (wk), Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Tom Bruce, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole, and Curtis Heaphy.

AA vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Cleaver

D Cleaver is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. B Horne is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

G Worker

W Young and G Worker are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Chapman has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Bracewell

J Clarkson and D Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. R Harrison is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Rance

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ticker and S Rance. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ashok is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AA vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Bracewell

D Bracewell is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already smashed 60 runs and scalped four wickets in the last three matches.

S Rance

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make S Rance the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death overs. He has already picked up nine wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for AA vs CS, Match 12

S Rance

B Tickner

D Cleaver

D Bracewell

W Young

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: D Cleaver, B Horne

Batters: R Taylor, W Young, G Worker, M Chapman

All-rounders: D Bracewell, J Clarkson

Bowlers: S Rance, B Tickner, A Ashok

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: R O Donnell, W Young, G Worker, M Chapman

All-rounders: D Bracewell

Bowlers: S Rance, B Tickner, A Ashok, D Ferns, A Patel

