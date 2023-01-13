AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022/23, Match 17

Auckland Aces (AA) will take on Central Stags (CS) in the 17th match of the Super Smash 2022/23 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 17.

Central Stags have been dominant in the league this season, winning three of their last five games. They are second in the points table with 14 points.

They've been well served by players like Robert O'Donnell and George Worker, who have both put in excellent performances. The team will be hoping to maintain their form in crucial games.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Aces were defeated by four wickets in their previous match. They are in a do-or-die situation as they are last in the points table with only one win in five games.

AA vs CS Match Details, Match 17

The 17th match of Super Smash 2022/23 will be played on January 14 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 06.10 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AA vs CS, Super Smash 2022/23, Match 17

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, 06.10 am IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AA vs CS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 160 could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 148

Average second-inning score: 138

AA vs CS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Auckland Aces: L-L-D-L-W

Central Stags: W-W-W-L-W

AA vs CS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Auckland Aces Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Auckland Aces Probable Playing 11

George Worker, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell (c), William O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Matthew Gibson

Central Stags Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Stags Probable Playing 11

Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole, Liam Dudding

Today's AA vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (149 runs in 4 matches; Batting Average: 37.25)

Cleaver has scored 149 runs at an average of 37.25 in his four appearances, making him an excellent option from the wicketkeeper's position. His previous game against this opponent ended in a 33-run innings at a strike rate of 106.45

Top Batter Pick

Tom Bruce (78 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 19.50)

He has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and picking up six wickets in four games. That makes him a must-have in your AA vs CS Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Solia (95 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches; Average: 22.33)

The experienced all-rounder has six wickets and has shown promise with the bat, scoring 95 runs at an average of 19.00 in five games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Raymond Toole (7 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 20.85)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Toole has picked up seven wickets in four games at an average of 20.85.

AA vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ross Taylor (4 matches, 90 runs)

Taylor has fared decently with the bat. He has scored 90 runs at an average of 22.50 in four games and could be the best pick for the captaincy in this match.

Ben Horne (5 matches, 108 runs)

Horne has been one of the best performers for the Auckland Aces in the tournament. He has scored 108 runs at an average of 36.00 in five games.

5 must-picks with players' stats for AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dane Cleaver 149 runs in 4matches Josh Clarkson 178 runs in 4 games William O'Donnell 122 runs in 5 games Ben Horne 108 runs in 5 games Louis Delport 5 wickets in 5 games

AA vs CS match expert tips

Players who can contribute to multiple aspects of the game could be key picks for today's match. The likes of Mark Chapman, Adithya Ashok, and George Worker for Auckland Aces, and Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver, and Ray Toole for Central Stags will be the ones to watch out for.

AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head-to-Head League

AA vs CS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ross Taylor, George Worker, Tom Bruce, William O'Donnell

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Ray Toole, Louis Delport

AA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

AA vs CS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver, Ben Horne

Batters: George Worker, Tom Bruce, William O'Donnell

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole, Louis Delport

