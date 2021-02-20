AA vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – February 21st, 2021

Auckland Aces will take on Central Districts in the 23rd match of the Ford Trophy 2020/21.
With three victories from seven matches so far, Auckland Aces are fourth in the standings. Central Districts, on the other hand, have won just once and are at the bottom of the table.
The last time these two sides clashed, Auckland Aces registered a 6-wicket victory over Central Districts. They will be the favorites to win this contest as well.
Squads to choose from:
Auckland Aces
Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Bradley Rodden, Olly Pringle, Danru Ferns
Central Districts
Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Christian Leopard, Brad Schmulian, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Seth Rance
Predicted Playing XI
Auckland Aces
Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak
Central Districts
Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker
Match Details
Match: Auckland Aces vs Central Districts, Match 23
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Date and Time: 21st February 2021, 3:30 AM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the Eden Park is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier. Both sides would identify 300 as par score at this venue.
AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Dane Cleaver, Will O’Donnell, George Worker, Robert O’Donnell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Jayden Lennox
Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Josh Clarkson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Will O’Donnell, George Worker, Robert O’Donnell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Ben Lister Jayden Lennox
Captain: Sean Solia, Vice-Captain: William O’DonnellPublished 20 Feb 2021, 19:31 IST