AA vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – February 21st, 2021

Auckland Aces will take on Central Districts in the 23rd match of the Ford Trophy 2020/21.

With three victories from seven matches so far, Auckland Aces are fourth in the standings. Central Districts, on the other hand, have won just once and are at the bottom of the table.

The last time these two sides clashed, Auckland Aces registered a 6-wicket victory over Central Districts. They will be the favorites to win this contest as well.

Squads to choose from:

Auckland Aces

Robert O'Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Will O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Bradley Rodden, Olly Pringle, Danru Ferns

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Christian Leopard, Brad Schmulian, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Seth Rance

Predicted Playing XI

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Central Districts, Match 23

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Date and Time: 21st February 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Park is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier. Both sides would identify 300 as par score at this venue.

