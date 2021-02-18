AA vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's New Zealand ODD Match - February 19th, 2021

Match 20 of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy will see Auckland take on Central Districts at Eden Park on Friday, February 19.

The Central Districts are all but out of contention for the semi-finals. Despite having a stacked roster for this encounter, they will be playing just for pride against Auckland.

With the likes of Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce itching to make an impact, the Central Districts might just hold the edge ahead of the game.

Their opponent, Auckland Aces, are still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite not being at their best in this year's competition.

Led by Rob O'Donnell, the Aces have a well-balanced side with the duo of Ben Lister and Will Somerville expected to play defining roles against Central Districts on Friday.

Although the home side will go in as underdogs against Central Districts, Auckland should have enough in the tank to run Bruce and co. close in what promises to be a cracking game in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy.

Squads to choose from

Auckland

Robert O'Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Will O'Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville and Ross ter Braak

Central Districts

Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Chris Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Ben Wheeler and Will Young

Predicted Playing 11

Auckland

Graeme Beghin, Sean Solia, Will O'Donnell, Rob O'Donnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Ross ter Braak, Ben Lister, Lou Delport and Cole Briggs

Central Districts

George Worker, Will Young, Tom Bruce (C), Ross Taylor, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner and Ben Wheeler

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Central Districts, Match 20

Date: 19th February 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides but fast bowlers are expected to get extra swing and bounce with the new ball. The dimensions of the ground may keep the spinners from having a telling impact on the game. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 270 should be a good total at this venue. But both sides are capable of breaching the 300-mark as well given their batting resources.

AA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AA vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Horne, W O'Donnell, G Worker, T Bruce, G Beghin, J Clarkson, S Solia, W Somerville, B Lister, A Patel and B Wheeler

Captain: G Worker, Vice-Captain: W O'Donnell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Cleaver, W O'Donnell, G Worker, T Bruce, R O'Donnell, J Clarkson, S Solia, W Somerville, B Lister, A Patel and B Tickner

Captain: T Bruce, Vice-Captain: W O'Donnell