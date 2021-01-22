AA vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match 21 – Jan 23, 2021

In match number 21 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament, it is the Auckland Aces who will take on the Central Stags (Central Districts). The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will be the venue for this encounter.

Auckland have struggled throughout this tournament and are yet to get off the mark. In fact, despite having some of the top stars for the last couple of games, they have not been able to get over the line. Their last two losses were pretty close ones. The Robert O’Donnell-led side have lost six games on the trot and have no chances of making it to the knockouts this season. However, they will be hoping to end the season with a few wins.

On the other hand, Central Districts have been consistent throughout this tournament and are currently second in the points table. They have won five out of their seven games so far and another win might seal a spot in the knockouts. However, Tom Bruce and his men will look to keep the winning momentum going as they would want to finish at the top of the points table to earn a direct entry into the final.

Squads to choose from

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young

Predicted Playing XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak

Central Districts: George Worker, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce (c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Central Districts

Date: January 23rd 2021, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is an absolute belter. The pitch is flat and the short boundaries come into effect as well and hence, it is no secret that the batsmen enjoy the conditions at this venue. More often than not, huge scores are posted and even chased. Thus, 180-200 could well be par for the team batting first and defensive bowling might be the key.

Super Smash AA v CS Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Auckland vs Central Districts - Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Dane Cleaver, Mark Chapman, Will Young, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, William Somerville, Blair Tickner, Kyle Jamieson

Captain: George Worker Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Horne, Robert O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Joey Field, Blair Tickner

Captain: Josh Clarkson Vice-captain: Martin Guptill