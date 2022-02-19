AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Auckland Aces will take on Canterbury Kings in the 27th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

The Auckland Aces defeated Canterbury by 219 in their previous game to stay in contention for the final. They are currently in the fourth spot with three wins and as many losses in six games.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury Kings have performed terribly this season to stand in the bottom spot with one win and five losses in nine games. After their loss against Auckland in their previous game, they are officially out of contention for the final.

AA vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

Auckland Aces

George Worker, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell(c), Ben Horne(wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Adithya Ashok, Ross ter Braak, Ben Lister

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie(c), Mitch Hay(wk), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, William ORourke, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, Match 27

Date and Time: Sunday, February 20, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is ideal for fast bowlers. There is a lot of grass cover on the wickets, which helps the pacers extract movement. A total of around 290 would be a challenging one at this venue.

Today’s AA vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has been a decent contributor for Auckland. He has 160 runs and two wickets to his name in six outings.

Batter

George Worker: Worker is leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament. He has scored 310 runs in six games at an average of 51.67.

Robert O'Donnell: Robert is just behind Worker in the list of top run-scorers. He has 267 runs to his name in six games at an average of 66.75.

All-rounders

Henry Shipley: Shipley has played the role of all-rounder brilliantly this season. He has scored 156 runs in five games while also taking five wickets.

Mark Chapman: Chapman has made crucial contributions with the bat this season. He has managed to score 253 runs in six games at an average of 42.17.

Bowlers

William Somerville: Somerville has been a consistent wicket-taker while also scoring some handy runs down the order. In five games, he has picked up six wickets and has scored 92 runs.

Adithya Ashok: Ashok picked up a match-winning four-wicket haul in the previous game. Overall, he has eight wickets to his name in four games at an economy of 5.73.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker: 417 points

Henry Shipley: 392 points

Robert ODonnell: 353 points

Mark Chapman: 351 points

William Somerville: 331 points

Important stats for AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker: Six matches, 310 runs

Henry Shipley: Five matches, 156 runs, five wickets

Robert ODonnell: Six matches, 267 runs

Mark Chapman: Six matches, 253 runs

William Somerville: Five matches, 92 runs, six wickets

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Robert ODonnell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Martin Guptill, Chad Bowes, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Captain: George Worker Vice-Captain: Robert ODonnell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Robert ODonnell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Ben Horne, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Ed Nuttall

Captain: Henry Shipley Vice-Captain: Mark Chapman

Edited by Ritwik Kumar