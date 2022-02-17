AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 23

Auckland Aces will take on Canterbury Kings in the 23rd Match of Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Friday, 18th February 2022. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

The Auckland Aces are languishing at the bottom spot in the table with two wins and three losses in five outings. They will be coming into this game on the back of a 113-run defeat against Central Stags.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings are currently placed fifth with just one win and four losses in eight games. In their previous outing, they suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Wellington Firebirds.

AA vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

Auckland Aces

George Worker, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, William Orourke, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, Match 23

Date and Time: Friday, February 18th at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has been a great one for the seamers. The lateral movement and bounce from the surface will be a source of worry for the batters. Fast bowlers will try to take full advantage of the overcast conditions.

Today’s AA vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Glenn Phillips has got off to decent starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. In five innings, he has 115 runs and one wicket to his name.

Batters

George Worker: Worker is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has managed to smash 286 runs in five games at an average of 57.20.

Leo Carter: Carter is the top run-getter for the Kings. In four games, he has scored 173 runs at an average of 57.57 and a strike rate of 92.51.

All-rounders

Henry Shipley: Shipley has made vital contributions to both departments of the game. He has scored 147 runs in four games while also taking three wickets.

Mark Chapman: Chapman has been a consistent performer with the bat. In five games, he has managed to score 189 runs at an average of 37.80.

Bowlers

William Somerville: Somerville has been a decent all-round contributor for his side. In four games, he has scored 92 runs and has grabbed five wickets.

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson has shown why he is among the most lethal pacers in the world. In three games, he has grabbed seven wickets, including one six-wicket haul.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker: 383 points

Henry Shipley: 313 points

William Somerville: 296 points

Mark Chapman: 260 points

Leo Carter: 245 points

Important stats for AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker: Five matches, 286 runs

Henry Shipley: Three matches, 147 runs, three wickets

William Somerville: Four matches, 92 runs, five wickets

Mark Chapman: Five matches, 189 runs

Leo Carter: Four matches, 173 runs

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs CTB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Leo Carter, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Ben Horne, Chad Bowes, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Captain: George Worker Vice-Captain: Henry Shipley

AA vs CTB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Leo Carter, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Martin Guptill, Ken McClure, Sean Solia, Ed Nutall

Captain: Lockie Ferguson Vice-Captain: Leo Carter

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee