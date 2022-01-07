AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 20

The 20th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 has Auckland Aces (AA) taking on the Canterbury Kings (CTB) at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

The Canterbury Kings have been one of the better teams in the competition with four wins in six games. With a well-balanced side to fall back on, the Kings will be keen to get another win under their belts, although it is easier said than done. They travel to Eden Park to take on the Auckland Aces, who will be without Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman. However, they still boast a strong line-up, making for an entertaining game of cricket on Friday.

AA vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

Greame Beghin, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Cole Briggs, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Aditya Ashok and Ben Lister

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Blake Coburn and Ed Nuttall

Match Details

AA vs CTB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 20

Date and Time: 7th January 2022, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing around, the pace and the carry off the surface should play into the batters' hands. There will be some turn on offer as well, but the spinners will be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand will be key at this venue, with 170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s AA vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Although Glenn Philipps isn't likely to keep wickets for Auckland, he is expected to play a part with both the bat and ball. While his explosive batting ability is one to watch out for, his off-spin could also yield a wicket or two, making him a must-have in your AA vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chad Bowes: Canterbury star Chad Bowes has been consistent with the bat, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Bowes has mixed caution with aggression in equal measure and should feel at home in batting-friendly conditions.

All-rounder

Todd Astle: Todd Astle is one of the best all-rounders on the New Zealand circuit, but it is his bowling ability that sets him apart. He has been in fine form with the ball and with the pitch likely to help the spinners as well, Astle should be a good addition to your AA vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been the standout bowler for Auckland, turning up with sensational performances with the ball. His raw pace combined with his clever variations should hold him in good stead and make for a good selection in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Matt Henry (CTB) - 393 points

Ed Nuttall (CTB) - 340 points

Lockie Ferguson (AA) - 306 points

Important stats for AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Chad Bowes - 157 runs in 6 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 26.17

Lockie Ferguson - 8 wickets in 5 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 13.88

Ed Nuttall - 11 wickets in 6 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 20.27

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

AA vc CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok and Ed Nuttall

Captain: Chad Bowes. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Will Williams, Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister and Ed Nuttall

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Cole McConchie.

Edited by Samya Majumdar