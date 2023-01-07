AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022/23, Match 15

Auckland Aces (AA) will face Canterbury (CTB) in Match 15 of the Super Smash 2022/23 at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

Auckland and Canterbury have been two of the worst-performing sides in the ongoing Super Smash 2022/23 so far. Canterbury are rooted to the bottom of the table, while Auckland are second from bottom.

Auckland have won just one of their four matches while another game ended in a tie with Otago. They are entering this game on the back of a four-wicket loss to Central Districts. Meanwhile, Canterbury began their tournament with a win over Northern Districts but have since lost all of their three matches.

AA vs CTB Match Details, Match 15

The Match 15 of Super Smash 2022/23 will be played on January 8 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The match is set to take place at 7.10 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AA vs CTB, Super Smash 2022/23, Match 15

Date and Time: January 08, 2022, 7.10 am IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AA vs CTB Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Park Outer Oval is a batting paradise and batters have excelled here. The shorter boundaries make it easier and more convenient to play the big shots. Pace bowlers are expected to have an upper hand and will be looking to strike early.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 174

Average second innings score: 174

AA vs CTB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Auckland Aces: L-T-L-W

Canterbury: L-L-L-W

AA vs CTB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Auckland Aces Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Auckland Aces Probable Playing 11

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, and Joe Walker.

Canterbury Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn, and Todd Astle.

AA vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B Horne (4 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 156.52)

B Horne is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the highest scorer for his side with 108 runs in four matches at an average of 36 and at a strike rate close to 170.

Top Batter pick

L Carter (4 matches, 128 runs, Strike Rate: 119.63)

L Carter is the second-highest scorer for Canterbury. He has scored 128 runs in four games at a wonderful average of 64. However, he needs to work on his low strike rate close to 120.

Top All-rounder pick

H Shipley (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.65)

H Shipley leads the wicket-taking charts for his side. He has bagged six wickets so far in four games and his economy rate of 7.65 has been very effective.

Top Bowler pick

L Delport (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.79)

L Delport has done well with the ball. He has taken five wickets in four matches and possesses a strong economy rate of 7.79.

AA vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Solia

S Solia has been instrumental for his side with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 78 runs and is the highest wicket-taker for his team with six scalps. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Bowes

C Bowes has amassed the most runs for Canterbury in the competition. He has made 132 runs at an average of 44. Bowes also has a terrific strike rate of 165 and has two half-centuries to his name already.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Solia 78 runs and 6 wickets 289 points B Horne 108 runs 241 points C Bowes 132 runs 217 points L Delport 5 wickets 196 points L Carter 128 runs 189 points

AA vs CTB match expert tips

C Bowes has been in incredible form with the bat in hand. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B Horne, C Fletcher

Batters: C Bowes, L Carter, G Worker

All-rounders: S Solia, H Shipley, M Chapman

Bowlers: L Delport, E Nuttall, A Ashok

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Horne

Batters: C Bowes, L Carter, G Worker

All-rounders: S Solia, H Shipley, M Chapman, C McConchie

Bowlers: L Delport, E Nuttall, L Ferguson

