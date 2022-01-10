AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 11

Auckland Aces will take on Northern Brave in the 11th match of the New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.
Auckland Aces began their tournament with a win against Wellington Firebirds. However, they failed to sustain the winning momentum and ended up losing their second match. Their batting order faltered and managed just 206 runs. Auckland Aces have just four points and are fifth in the table.
Northern Brave, meanwhile, are going through an underwhelming campaign. They’ve lost two of their matches so far in the league stage. At the moment, they are at the bottom of the table.
AA vs NB Probable Playing 11 Today
AA XI
Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne (wk), Martin Guptill, Robert O Donnell (c), George Worker, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport
NB XI
Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker
Match Details
AA vs NB, New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 11
Date and Time: January 10, 2022, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Pitch Report
The surface has hosted domestic games prior to this and it can be termed as a balanced track that has something in it for both bowlers and batters. A score of 250 could prove to be par here.
Today’s AA vs NB Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Glenn Phillips is a destructive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Phillips has scored 57 runs in his last two matches and will be looking for a big knock here.
Batters
George Worker had a superb performance in the opening game against Wellington Firebirds. He scored 132 runs in that game and will be looking for a similar performance here.
Jeet Raval is an important batter for Northern Brave. He has amassed 100 runs in just two matches so far.
All-rounders
Mark Chapman is a valuable all-round player. He was absolutely sensational against Wellington Firebirds and he ended up scoring a century. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your AA vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Side.
Bowlers
William Somerville has done well with both the bat and the ball in both matches so far. Somerville has scored 59 runs and has also picked up two wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team
George Worker (AA) – 188 points
Mark Chapman (AA) – 157 points
William Somerville (AA) – 151 points
Jeet Raval (NB) – 133 points
Glenn Phillips (AA) – 114 points
Important stats for AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team
George Worker: 138 runs
Mark Chapman: 117 runs
William Somerville: 59 runs and 2 wickets
Jeet Raval: 100 runs
Glenn Phillips: 57 runs
AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Ashutosh Verma, Lockie Ferguson
Captain: Mark Chapman, Vice-Captain: George Worker
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson
Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme