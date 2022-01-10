AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 11

Auckland Aces will take on Northern Brave in the 11th match of the New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.

Auckland Aces began their tournament with a win against Wellington Firebirds. However, they failed to sustain the winning momentum and ended up losing their second match. Their batting order faltered and managed just 206 runs. Auckland Aces have just four points and are fifth in the table.

Northern Brave, meanwhile, are going through an underwhelming campaign. They’ve lost two of their matches so far in the league stage. At the moment, they are at the bottom of the table.

AA vs NB Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne (wk), Martin Guptill, Robert O Donnell (c), George Worker, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport

NB XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker

Match Details

AA vs NB, New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 11

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The surface has hosted domestic games prior to this and it can be termed as a balanced track that has something in it for both bowlers and batters. A score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today’s AA vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips is a destructive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Phillips has scored 57 runs in his last two matches and will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

George Worker had a superb performance in the opening game against Wellington Firebirds. He scored 132 runs in that game and will be looking for a similar performance here.

Jeet Raval is an important batter for Northern Brave. He has amassed 100 runs in just two matches so far.

All-rounders

Mark Chapman is a valuable all-round player. He was absolutely sensational against Wellington Firebirds and he ended up scoring a century. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your AA vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

William Somerville has done well with both the bat and the ball in both matches so far. Somerville has scored 59 runs and has also picked up two wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker (AA) – 188 points

Mark Chapman (AA) – 157 points

William Somerville (AA) – 151 points

Jeet Raval (NB) – 133 points

Glenn Phillips (AA) – 114 points

Important stats for AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team

George Worker: 138 runs

Mark Chapman: 117 runs

William Somerville: 59 runs and 2 wickets

Jeet Raval: 100 runs

Glenn Phillips: 57 runs

AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Ashutosh Verma, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Mark Chapman, Vice-Captain: George Worker

AA vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme

Edited by Prem Deshpande