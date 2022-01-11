AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 12

Auckland Aces (AA) will be up against Northern Braves (NB) in the 12th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday, 12th January 2022, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Auckland Aces started their Ford Trophy campaign with a victory over Wellington. However, they followed that up with back-to-back losses. They are now languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Northern Braves are third spot in the Ford Trophy points table. They grabbed their maiden victory in the tournament in their last clash against Auckland Aces. The Braves came out on top by eight wickets, and will now look to replicate the same once again.

AA vs NB Probable Playing XIs Today

Auckland Aces

George Worker, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O'Donnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak.

Northern Braves

Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Joe Carter (C), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Northern Braves.

Date and Time: Wednesday, 12th January 2022; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Eden Park is generally a balanced one. The surface is a sporting one, and provides assistance to both batters and bowlers. A total of around 260 could prove to be a challenging one at this venue.

Today’s AA vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips is a hard-hitting batter who can the game away from bowlers. He got starts in his last three games, and will now try to score big in this one.

Batters

George Worker: Worker is a dependable opening batter for the Auckland Aces. He has a century to his name this season, and is expected to deliver the goods once again.

Jeet Raval: Raval is an experienced campaigner who can score valuable runs with the bat. He has smashed 197 runs in three games in the tournament, and is a top pick for today’s AA vs NB dream11 team.

All-rounders

Mark Chapman: Chapman is a batting all-rounder who has proved his worth for his side. He has a century to his name this season, and has also been handy with the ball.

Mitchell Santner: Santer is another valuable pick from the all-rounder department. He was brilliant in his previous game, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 4.7.

Bowlers

William Somerville: Somerville has made vital contributions in both aspects of the game. He has scored 86 runs, and has also taken three wickets in two games.

Anurag Verma: Verma was exceptional in the previous game, returning with figures of 6.2-1-29-3. He has five wickets to his name this tournament, and is expected to add a few more in this game.

Five best players to pick in AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Joe Carter: 275 points.

Jeet Raval: 266 points.

William Somerville: 208 points.

George Worker: 207 points.

Mark Chapman: 176 points.

Key stats for AA vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Joe Carter: 3 matches, 195 runs.

Jeet Raval: 3 matches, 197 runs.

William Somerville: 2 matches, 86 runs, 2 wickets.

George Worker: 3 matches, 153 runs.

Mark Chapman: 3 matches, 130 runs.

AA vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs NB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Anurag Verma, Joe Carter, Sean Solia, Scott Kuggelejin, Louis Delport.

Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-Captain: Mark Chapman.

AA vs NB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Anurag Verma, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Danru Ferns.

Captain: William Somerville. Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner.

Edited by Bhargav