AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 2

Aucland Aces (AA) will lock horns with Northern Districts (ND) in the second game of the The Ford Trophy at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday (December 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about AA vs ND Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Aces have lost three games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. Northern Districts, meanwhile, have won two of their three games and are third in the points table.

The last time the two teams met, Northern registered a two-wicket win.

AA vs ND Match Details

The second game of The Ford Trophy will be played at the the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday (December 10) at 03:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: AA vs ND, The Ford Trophy, Match 2

Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 03:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

AA vs ND Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five matches here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (The Ford Trophy)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 191

Average second innings score: 158

AA vs ND Form Guide (The Ford Trophy)

AA: L-L-L

ND: W-L-W

AA vs ND probable playing XIs for today’s match

AA Injury/Team News

Will Somerville

AA Probable Playing XI

Sean Solia, George Worker, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister

ND Injury/Team News

Joe Carter, Frederick Walker

ND Probable Playing XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle, Bharat Popli, Peter Drysdale

AA vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tim Seifert (3 match, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 90.63)

Seifert has smashed 29 runs in three games. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Katene Clarke (3 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 113.04)

Clarke is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 113.04 in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brett Hampton (3 matches, 81 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.20 and Economy Rate: 4.92)

Hampton is a proven match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets and scored 81 runs in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Neil Wagner (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.32)

Wagner is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Northern. He has picked up eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.32.

AA vs ND match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Brett Hampton

Hampton has picked up four wickets and scored 81 runs in three games. He could be a fabulous captaincy pick.

Neil Wagner

Wagner has picked up eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.32. He has been a match-winner with his prowess to scalp wickets at regular intervals.

Five Must-pick players with stats for AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Neil Wagner 8 wickets from 3 matches

Brett Hampton 81 runs and 4 wickets from 3 matches

Katene Clarke 104 runs from 3 matches

Tim Seifert 29 runs from 3 matches

Scott Kuggeleijn 7 wickets from 3 matches

AA vs ND Match Expert Tips

Brett Hampton could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level, For more expert tips and suggestions on this AA vs ND match, click here.

AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval

All-rounders: Brett Hampton

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Benjamin Lister, Adithya Ashok

AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport

