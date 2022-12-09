AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 2

Aucland Aces (AA) will lock horns with Northern Districts (ND) in the second game of the The Ford Trophy at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday (December 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about AA vs ND Dream11 fantasy prediction.
The Aces have lost three games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. Northern Districts, meanwhile, have won two of their three games and are third in the points table.
The last time the two teams met, Northern registered a two-wicket win.
AA vs ND Match Details
The second game of The Ford Trophy will be played at the the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday (December 10) at 03:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: AA vs ND, The Ford Trophy, Match 2
Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 03:30 am IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
AA vs ND Pitch Report
The track at the Seddon Park is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five matches here have been won by the chasing team.
Last 5 Matches (The Ford Trophy)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 191
Average second innings score: 158
AA vs ND Form Guide (The Ford Trophy)
AA: L-L-L
ND: W-L-W
AA vs ND probable playing XIs for today’s match
AA Injury/Team News
Will Somerville
AA Probable Playing XI
Sean Solia, George Worker, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister
ND Injury/Team News
Joe Carter, Frederick Walker
ND Probable Playing XI
Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle, Bharat Popli, Peter Drysdale
AA vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Tim Seifert (3 match, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 90.63)
Seifert has smashed 29 runs in three games. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Katene Clarke (3 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 113.04)
Clarke is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form with the bat. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 113.04 in three games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Brett Hampton (3 matches, 81 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.20 and Economy Rate: 4.92)
Hampton is a proven match-winner who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets and scored 81 runs in three games.
Top Bowler Pick
Neil Wagner (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.32)
Wagner is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Northern. He has picked up eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.32.
AA vs ND match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Brett Hampton
Hampton has picked up four wickets and scored 81 runs in three games. He could be a fabulous captaincy pick.
Neil Wagner
Wagner has picked up eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 3.32. He has been a match-winner with his prowess to scalp wickets at regular intervals.
Five Must-pick players with stats for AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Neil Wagner 8 wickets from 3 matches
Brett Hampton 81 runs and 4 wickets from 3 matches
Katene Clarke 104 runs from 3 matches
Tim Seifert 29 runs from 3 matches
Scott Kuggeleijn 7 wickets from 3 matches
AA vs ND Match Expert Tips
Brett Hampton could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level, For more expert tips and suggestions on this AA vs ND match, click here.
AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head-to-Head League
AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Batters: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval
All-rounders: Brett Hampton
Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Benjamin Lister, Adithya Ashok
AA vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League
AA vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Batters: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval
All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Sean Solia
Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport