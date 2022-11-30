AA vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will see the Auckland Aces (AA) squaring off against the Otago Volts (OV) at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AA vs OV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Otago Volts lost their last match against the Central Stags by nine wickets and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Auckland Aces, on the other hand, will be playing their first match as their last match against the Northern Districts was abandoned due to rain.

The Auckland Aces will give it their all to win the match, but the Otago Volts have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AA vs OV Match Details

The fourth match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will be played on December 1 at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AA vs OV, Match 4

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Pitch Report

The surface at Cobham Oval in Whangarei looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. Bowlers can expect some early movement on this green pitch.

AA vs OV Form Guide

AA - N/R

OV - L

AA vs OV Probable Playing XI

AA Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Worker, Martin Guptill, William Somerville, Ben Horne (wk), Mark Chapman, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister, Adithya Ashok, and Simon Keene.

OV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamish Rutherford (c), Matt Bacon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, and Michael Rippon.

AA vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Chu

M Chu is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. B Horne is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Guptill

M Chapman and M Guptill are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Phillips has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Rippon

R ter Braak and M Rippon are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Solia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Somerville and J Duffy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bacon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AA vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rippon

M Rippon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

M Guptill

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make M Guptill the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to open the innings for his team and play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for AA vs OV, Match 4

M Guptill

S Solia

M Chapman

M Rippon

J Duffy

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Chu, B Horne

Batters: M Chapman, M Guptill, D Phillips

All-rounders: R ter Braak, S Solia, M Rippon

Bowlers: W Somerville, J Duffy, M Bacon

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: M Chapman, M Guptill, D Phillips

All-rounders: R ter Braak, S Solia, M Rippon, D Foxcroft

Bowlers: W Somerville, J Duffy, M Bacon

