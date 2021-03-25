AA vs PP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Bihar Cricket League T20 Match - March 25th, 2021

Angika Avengers will take on Patna Pilots in the semi-finals of the Bihar Cricket League T20 on Thursday.

The Angika Avengers have been among the best sides in the competition. They have registered the most points in the Bihar Cricket League T20 table, having won three out of their four matches. The Angika Avengers also have a net run rate of +1.768.

Patna Pilots, meanwhile, qualified for the semi-finals by virtue of finishing fourth in the Bihar Cricket League T20 standings. They have won two in four and have a net run rate of -0.070.

Although the Angika Avengers are the favorites for Thursday's fixture, they can't afford to take Patna Pilots lightly.

Squads to choose from:

Angika Avengers

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri and Shishir Saket.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Angika Avengers

A Aman, A Kumar, G Kumar Gaya, K Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Niku Kumar, R Kumar, Raju Kr, S Ashraf, U Bhaskar, S Alam

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri.

Match Details

Match: Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots, Semi-Final

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Date and Time: 25th March, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is generally on the slower side at the Urja Stadium. While the spinners are expected to play a vital part in the match, the pacers could also find some swing early on. A score of 150-160 is supposed to par at th venue.

Bihar Cricket League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ashwini Kumar, Sraman Nigrodh, Mangal Mahrour, Sufian Alam, Surya Vansham, Shaseem Rathore, Ashutosh Aman, Sakibul Gani, Mohit Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya

Captain: Shaseem Rathore. Vice-captain: Ashwini Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashwini Kumar, Sraman Nigrodh, Mangal Mahrour, Sufian Alam, Surya Vansham, Shaseem Rathore, Ashutosh Aman, Niku Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya

Captain: Ashutosh Aman. Vice-captain: Mohit Kumar