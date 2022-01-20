AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 26

The Auckland Aces (AA) will take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 26th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

Auckland Aces have been inconsistent in the Super Smash 2021-22, winning just four of their eight games so far. They are currently fourth in the standings. The Wellington Firebirds haven't fared much better either, having also won four Super Smash 2021-22 games. But they are third in the table owing to having a better run rate.

AA vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Ross ter Braak, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

WF XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Match Details

AA vs WF, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 26

Date and Time: 19th January, 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Park is a balanced one which will offer equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Winning the toss will be crucial as the side batting first will have an advantage at the venue.

Today’s AA vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen has been great for the Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash 2021-22, smashing 188 runs at an average of nearly 25.

Batters

Michael Bracewell has led the Firebirds from the front, having amassed 280 runs at an average of 70. He has also picked up six wickets.

Mark Chapman has been the Auckland Aces' lone performer with the bat in the Super Smash 2021-22. He has scored 172 runs at an average of nearly 25.

All-rounder

Jimmy Neesham has plenty of experience to fall back on and is unstoppable when on song. He can be a game-changer with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson is a tremendous fast bowler, especially in the T20s. He’s a great wicket-taking option, having already scalped 14 wickets in the Super Smash 2021-22.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell (WF) – 620 points

Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 551 points

Ben Lister (AA) – 450 points

Logan van Beek (WF) – 446 points

Adithya Ashok (AA) – 407 points

Important stats for AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell: 280 runs and 6 wickets

Lockie Ferguson: 14 wickets

Finn Allen: 188 runs

AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

AA vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Logan van Beek, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

AA vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, George Worker, Logan van Beek, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok

Captain: Logan van Beek. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

