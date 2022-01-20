AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 26

The Auckland Aces (AA) will take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 26th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
Auckland Aces have been inconsistent in the Super Smash 2021-22, winning just four of their eight games so far. They are currently fourth in the standings. The Wellington Firebirds haven't fared much better either, having also won four Super Smash 2021-22 games. But they are third in the table owing to having a better run rate.
AA vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today
AA XI
Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Ross ter Braak, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister
WF XI
Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett
Match Details
AA vs WF, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 26
Date and Time: 19th January, 2022, 6:10 AM IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Pitch Report
The surface at Eden Park is a balanced one which will offer equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Winning the toss will be crucial as the side batting first will have an advantage at the venue.
Today’s AA vs WF Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Finn Allen has been great for the Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash 2021-22, smashing 188 runs at an average of nearly 25.
Batters
Michael Bracewell has led the Firebirds from the front, having amassed 280 runs at an average of 70. He has also picked up six wickets.
Mark Chapman has been the Auckland Aces' lone performer with the bat in the Super Smash 2021-22. He has scored 172 runs at an average of nearly 25.
All-rounder
Jimmy Neesham has plenty of experience to fall back on and is unstoppable when on song. He can be a game-changer with both the bat and ball.
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson is a tremendous fast bowler, especially in the T20s. He’s a great wicket-taking option, having already scalped 14 wickets in the Super Smash 2021-22.
Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team
Michael Bracewell (WF) – 620 points
Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 551 points
Ben Lister (AA) – 450 points
Logan van Beek (WF) – 446 points
Adithya Ashok (AA) – 407 points
Important stats for AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team
Michael Bracewell: 280 runs and 6 wickets
Lockie Ferguson: 14 wickets
Finn Allen: 188 runs
AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Logan van Beek, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok
Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, George Worker, Logan van Beek, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok
Captain: Logan van Beek. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.