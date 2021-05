ARS vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 19, 2021

Aachen Rising Stars will square off against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Aachen Rising Stars lost their first ECS T10 Krefeld game against MSC Frankfurt as they failed to defend 93. In the second match, the Rising Stars recorded a comfortable win over the same opponents as they hunted down 82 with ease.

Meanwhile, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters didn’t have a great start to their maiden ECS tournament. MSC Frankfurt absolutely thrashed them in the first two ECS T10 Krefeld games. Bayer Uerdingen Boosters then lost to VfB Gelsenkirchen in their third game before beating the same opponents in their fourth fixture.

Squads to choose from

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

Predicted Playing XIs

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Gulistan Muhammad

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

Match Details

Match: Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Date & Time: May 19th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

After eight games, the average first innings score in the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is 85 runs. While the pitch is a good one to bat on, there is something in it for the bowlers as well.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ARS vs BUB)

Dream11 Team for Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 11.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Osman Shirzad, Mani Janarthanam, Safi Khan, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

Captain: Kumar Mahendran. Vice-captain: Faheem Jan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asif Rauf, Mani Janarthanam, Dipankar Banerjee, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

Captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran. Vice-captain: Kumar Mahendran