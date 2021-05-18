ARS vs BUB Boosters Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 19, 2021

Aachen Rising Stars will lock horns with Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Wednesday. It will be the second game of the day between the two teams.
Aachen Rising Stars have played two ECS T10 Krefeld games so far, losing one and winning the other. MSC Frankfurt beat them in their first match before the Aachen Rising Stars emerged victorious against the same opponents in their second game.
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, didn’t have a great start to their ECS T10 Krefeld campaign. They lost their first three games before scripting a win over VfB Gelsenkirchen in their fourth outing.
Squads to choose from
Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan
Predicted Playing XIs
Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Gulistan Muhammad
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen
Match Details
Match: Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Date & Time: May 19th 2021, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld
Pitch Report
After the first two days of action in the ECS T10 Krefeld, the average first innings score at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is 85 runs. The track is a sporting one, which assists both the bowlers and the batters.
ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ARS vs BUB)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Osman Shirzad, Mani Janarthanam, Safi Khan, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba
Captain: Kumar Mahendran. Vice-captain: Faheem Jan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asif Rauf, Mani Janarthanam, Dipankar Banerjee, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba
Captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran. Vice-captain: Kumar Mahendran