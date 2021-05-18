ARS vs BUB Boosters Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 19, 2021

Aachen Rising Stars will lock horns with Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Wednesday. It will be the second game of the day between the two teams.

Aachen Rising Stars have played two ECS T10 Krefeld games so far, losing one and winning the other. MSC Frankfurt beat them in their first match before the Aachen Rising Stars emerged victorious against the same opponents in their second game.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, didn’t have a great start to their ECS T10 Krefeld campaign. They lost their first three games before scripting a win over VfB Gelsenkirchen in their fourth outing.

Squads to choose from

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

Predicted Playing XIs

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Gulistan Muhammad

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

Match Details

Match: Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Date & Time: May 19th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

After the first two days of action in the ECS T10 Krefeld, the average first innings score at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is 85 runs. The track is a sporting one, which assists both the bowlers and the batters.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ARS vs BUB)

Dream11 Team for Aachen Rising Stars vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 12.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Osman Shirzad, Mani Janarthanam, Safi Khan, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

Captain: Kumar Mahendran. Vice-captain: Faheem Jan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asif Rauf, Mani Janarthanam, Dipankar Banerjee, Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

Captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran. Vice-captain: Kumar Mahendran