ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match 15 & 16 - May 20, 2021

The Aachen Rising Stars will be up against the Koln Challengers in back-to-back ECS T10 Krefeld matches at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Since losing their first ECS T10 Krefeld fixture against MSC Frankfurt, the Aachen Rising Stars have won three in a row. They are currently third in the Group A points table with six points and will start as favorites in the upcoming two games.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Krefeld, losing four on the trot. While their batting just hasn't fired, the bowlers haven’t fared well as well. The Koln Challengers will be eager to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Krefeld on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati (c), Vijay Rathnavel, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patel, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Ayush Sharma

Predicted Playing XIs

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Azam Temorai, Gulistan Muhammad, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Muhammad Aziz

Koln Challengers: Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Kesava Motati (c), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Match Details

Match: Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers

Date & Time: May 20th 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has been a sporting track. After the first 12 ECS T10 Krefeld games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 82 runs.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ARS vs KCH)

Dream11 Team for Aachen Rising Stars vs Koln Challengers - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 15 & 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar Kataria, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ayush Sharma, Osman Shirzad, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan

Captain: Varun Reddy. Vice-captain: Nikhil Patil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Rohit Narayanan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Ayush Sharma, Osman Shirzad, Nikhil Patil, Dipankar Banerjee, Safi Khan, Ahmad Shirzad

Captain: Varun Reddy. Vice-captain: Sriram Gurumurthy