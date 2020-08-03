AAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 3rd, 2020

The second match of the day pits Ajman Alubond against ECB Blues in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

ECB Blues, with all their international stars, have done well as they are set for a top-two finish. Their opponents, Ajman Alubond, are rooted to the bottom of the points table with lacklustre performances in recent games. However, Ajman aren't ones to be taken lightly as they did inflict a loss upon the ECB Blues earlier in the tournament.

With both sides looking to get the better of one another, there's all to play for in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond

Z Farid, A Hamza, S Haider, S Sandeep, A Khan, M Azhar, A Shakoor, S Manshad, H Arshad, N Aziz and A Mirza

ECB Blues

V Aravind, R Mustafa, C Suri, M Boota, M Usman, A Raza, K Meiyappan, K Daud, M Ayaz, S Ahmad and J Siddique

Match Details

Match: Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues

Date: 3rd August 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being no respite for the bowlers. With nice and even carry on offer, the pacers should also trouble the batsmen although the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams should look to bat first, with 100 representing a par score at this venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAD vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, S Sandeep, S Singh, C Suri, S Manshad, A Hamza, R Mustafa, K Daud, A Raza, N Aziz and M Azhar

Captain: V Aravind, Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, M Usman, S Singh, C Suri, S Manshad, A Hamza, R Mustafa, J Siddique, A Raza, N Aziz and M Azhar

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: A Hamza