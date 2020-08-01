AAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 2nd, 2020

Emirates D10 League action is back again as Fujairah Pacific Ventures take on Ajman Alubond at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures have done well in this competition with four wins in six games. With eight points to their credit, Fujairah are on course for a top-three finish.

On the other hand, Ajman haven't been at their best with only one win in seven outings. Also, Ajman Alubond succumbed to a loss earlier in the tournament to Fujairah.

With the league entering the business end, Ajman will be desperate for a win although it is an uphill task given Fujairah's rich vein of form. All in all, a very competitive game awaits with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

W Muhammad, A Sharafu, B Hameed, A Khan, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, H Tahir, I Shah, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

Ajman Alubond

Z Farid, A Hamza, S Sandeep, S Singh, O Farooq, A Shakoor, A Mirza, A Kumar, M Azhar, N Aziz and S Asadullah

Match Details

Match: Ajman Alubond vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Date: 2nd August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good pitch awaits the two sides in Dubai with nice and even bounce on offer. Although the bowlers should get the ball to move around a bit, the batsmen should have a significant say in the proceedings. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to bat first and post a total of at least 100 in this Emirates D10 League fixture.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAD vs FPV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sandeep, A Shakoor, S Singh, B Hameed, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Hamza, A Khan, O Farooq, S Sharma and N Aziz

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: A Hamza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sandeep, A Sharafu, S Singh, B Hameed, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Hamza, A Khan, O Farooq, S Asadullah and N Aziz

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: O Farooq