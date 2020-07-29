AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 30th, 2020

Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir face off in their second Emirates D10 League fixture in two days at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams have given a good account of themselves so far, with a couple of wins each to their names. However, Sharjah should be the clear favourites for this game after a decent performance on Wednesday.

They would love to get a win against Ajman, who haven't been consistent so far in this tournament although they do have a win against table-toppers ECB Blues. With the league table slowly taking shape in the Emirates D10 League, we should be in for a thriller on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

Match Details

Match: Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir

Date: 30th July 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

We can expect a high-scoring encounter in the Emirates D10 League, with this being an evening fixture. With the ball skidding on nicely, the batsmen should make full use of the dimensions of the ground.

The spinners will get some help off the surface, with the pacers expected to revert to changes of pace. Both teams will look to chase here, with anything above 100 being a competitive total.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sandeep, F Ahmed, U Ali, K Shah, S Singh, C Rizwan, R Mani, A Hamza, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan and N Aziz

Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: U Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sandeep, A Shakoor, U Ali, S Manshad, S Singh, C Rizwan, R Mani, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan and N Aziz

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: S Sandeep