AAS vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 8

The eighth match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Asian All Stars (AAS) squaring off against the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday, March 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AAS vs PKE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Asian All Stars have won one of their last two matches. Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

The Asian All Stars will give it their all to win the match, but the Pakistan Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AAS vs PKE Match Details

The eighth match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AAS vs PKE, Match 8

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Malaysian Hawks and Asian All Stars, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

AAS vs PKE Form Guide

AAS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PKE - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

AAS vs PKE Probable Playing XI

AAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Aslam Khan Malik (wk), Yasir Shah-I, Amir Khan Malik (c), Peter Issac, Rahim Khan Malik, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Sanjhey Subanantha, Saif-ul Islam, Mohsin Zaman, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Aaryan Amin PremJ

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Younis-I, Malik Anas Mehmood (c & wk), Sarmad Javaid, Mohsan Idrees, Farrukh Sheraz, Hasan Masood, Raheel Ahmed, Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Faisal, Arif Ullah

AAS vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Anas

M Anas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Y Shah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Masood

H Masood and S Islam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Ullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khan Malik

A Shabir and A Khan Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Younis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Qaisar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Amin and M Qaisar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Faisal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AAS vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anas

M Anas will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 98 runs in the last two matches.

M Qaisar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Qaisar as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 8 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AAS vs PKE, Match 8

M Anas

M Qaisar

M Faisal

A Shabir

A Khan Malik

Asian All Stars vs Pakistan Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Asian All Stars vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: S Islam, H Masood

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, A Shabir, R Khan Malik, M Younis

Bowlers: M Qaisar, M Faisal, K Kumar, A Amin

Asian All Stars vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Anas, Y Shah

Batters: H Masood

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, A Shabir, R Khan Malik, M Younis, P Issac

Bowlers: M Qaisar, M Faisal, A Amin

