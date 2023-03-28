Asian All-Stars vs Pakistan Eagles - Dream11 Prediction - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023

The Asian All-Stars (AAS) will take on the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) in the 18th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AAS vs PKE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Asian All-Stars have been slightly inconsistent in this tournament. They have three wins and as many losses from six matches and are third in the points table.

Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, have been superb throughout this season. They have won five and two of their matches have been washed out.

AAS vs PKE, Match Details

The 18th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 between Asian All-Stars and Pakistan Eagles will be played on March 29, 2023, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. The game is set to take place at 9.15 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AAS vs PKE

Date & Time: March 29, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and in fact, 10 out of the 14 completed games have been won by teams batting first.

AAS vs PKE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Asian All-Stars: W, W, L, L, W

Pakistan Eagles: NR, W, W, NR, W

AAS vs PKE Probable Playing 11 today

Asian All-Stars Team News

No major injury concerns.

Asian All-Stars Probable Playing XI: Syed Aziz, Rahim Khan Malik, Amir Khan Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Aslam Khan Malik, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Sanjhey Subanantha, Mohsin Zaman, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, and Yaseen Ullah.

Pakistan Eagles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Younis-I, Malik Anas Mehmood (c & wk), Muhammad Moin Ali, Hasan Masood, Raheel Ahmed, Sarmad Javaid, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Qaisar, Naeem Khalid Khan, Muhammad Faisal, and Rizwan Haider.

Today’s AAS vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aslam Khan Malik (6 matches, 119 runs)

Aslam Khan Malik has been in good touch with the bat. He has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 242.86. He has smacked 14 maximums as well.

Top Batter Pick

Hasan Masood (5 innings, 119 runs)

Hasan Masood has been batting well. He has accumulated 119 runs in five innings while striking at 201.69, including 10 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahim Khan Malik (5 matches, 103 runs, 3 wickets)

Rahim Khan Malik has been effective with both bat and ball. He has picked up three wickets and has conceded 74 runs in nine overs across five games. He has mustered 103 runs at a strike rate of 158.46.

Top Bowler Pick

Kishan Kumar Ananthan (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Kishan Kumar Ananthan is in good form with the ball. He has picked up seven wickets in five games and has a bowling strike rate of 7.43.

AAS vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

Amir Khan Malik (6 matches, 103 runs, 4 wickets)

Amir Khan Malik could make a significant all-round impact. The AAS seam-bowling all-rounder has made 103 runs at a strike rate of 130.38 and has chipped in with four scalps with the ball.

Malik Anas Mehmood (5 innings, 162 runs)

Malik Anas Mehmood is in top form with the bat. He has scored 162 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 190.59. He has belted 15 sixes so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AAS vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Amir Khan Malik 103 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Malik Anas Mehmood 162 runs in 5 innings Hasan Masood 119 runs in 5 matches Rahim Khan Malik 103 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Kishan Kumar Ananthan 7 wickets in 5 matches

AAS vs PKE match expert tips

Both teams have some top-order batters and all-rounders who have performed consistently and could be the key. Thus, the likes of Aslam Khan Malik, Malik Anas Mehmood, Hasan Masood, Amir Khan Malik, and Rahim Khan Malik will be the ones to watch out for.

AAS vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Asian All-Stars vs Pakistan Eagles - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Aslam Khan Malik, Malik Anas Mehmood

Batters: Hasan Masood, Raheel Ahmed

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Younis-I, Rahim Khan Malik

Bowlers: Aaryan Amin PremJ, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Kishan Kumar Ananthan

AAS vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Asian All-Stars vs Pakistan Eagles - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Aslam Khan Malik, Malik Anas Mehmood

Batters: Hasan Masood, Raheel Ahmed, Sharvin Muniandy

All-rounders: Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Younis-I, Rahim Khan Malik

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Qaisar, Kishan Kumar Ananthan

