ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 38

The 38th match of the Emirates D10 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) go up against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Ajman, UAE on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction.

Abu Dhabi have won six out of their 10 matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Sharjah by seven wickets. Fujairah, on the other hand, have won eight out of their 10 matches and are at the top of the standings. They won their last match against Ajman by eight wickets.

ABD v FUJ Match Details, Emirates D10

The 38th match of the Emirates D10 will be played on June 1 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Ajman, UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD v FUJ, Emirates D10, Match 38

Date and Time: 1 June 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Ajman, UAE.

ABD v FUJ Pitch Report

The track at the Malek Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 95 runs.

ABD v FUJ Form Guide (Emirates D10)

Abu Dhabi: L

Fujairah: W

ABD v FUJ probable playing 11s for today’s match

ABD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ABD Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran Atta(wk), Ali Abid(C), Uzair Bacha, Osama Hassan, Kaseem Sajjad, Muhammad Mohsin, Zeeshan Ali Jnr, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Irshad Hussain.

FUJ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

FUJ Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Abid(wk), Raees Ahmed, Haider Ali-I, Umair Ali Khan(C), Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Hameed Khan, Hafiz Almas, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Rohid.

ABD v FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Kamran Atta (10 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 195.33)

Kamran will bat in the top order and also perform wicketkeeping duties for his team, making him a must-have pick for the team. He has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 195.33 in 10 matches.

Top Batter pick

Ali Abid (10 matches, 267 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 171.15 and Economy Rate: 12.50)

Ali is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He has scored 267 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 171.15 while picking up one wicket as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Shahbaz Ali (10 matches, 14 wickets and 29 runs, Economy Rate: 9.97 and Strike Rate: 181.25)

Shahbaz is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 29 runs and picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Rohid (10 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.82)

Rohid is a promising fast bowler who can bowl fast and get the ball to move around. He has picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.82.

ABD v FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Abid

Aizaz is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 267 runs while picking up one wicket in 10 matches.

Shahbaz Ali

Shahbaz has been bowling well and can smash it around with the bat too. He has scored 29 runs while picking up 14 wickets in 10 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ABD v FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Rohid: 17 wickets in 10 matches

Shahbaz Ali: 29 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches

Muhammad Zubair: Khan 16 wickets in 10 matches

Ali Abid: 267 runs in 10 matches

Haider Ali: 13 wickets in 10 matches

ABD v FUJ match expert tips

Muhammad Rohid could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has looked in great touch so far in this tournament.

ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Head to Head League

ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Ali Abid (c), Haider Ali, Salman Khan

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali (vc), Hafiz Almas, Umair Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ali Jnr

Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Rohid.

ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Grand League

ABD v FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Ali Abid, Salman Khan, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Raees Ahmed, Muhammad Usman-II

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali Jnr (vc)

Bowlers: Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Rohid.

