ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 6

Abu Dhabi will square off against Ajman in the sixth match of the Emirates D10 2021 on December 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Abu Dhabi got off to a losing start to their Emirates D10 2021/22 campaign as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the Emirates Blues in their opening game. They batted decently but the bowlers failed to defend a total of 100 runs and will now aim to make a strong comeback in this game.
Meanwhile, Ajman also started their D10 campaign on a sour note after suffering a 34-run defeat at the hands of Fujairah. They failed to get on top of their opponents throughout the game and will now be hoping that they perform better in this match.
ABD vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today
Abu Dhabi
Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim
Ajman
Nasir Aziz(C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Qamar Malik, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab, Abdul Shakoor (WK)
Match Details
Match: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Emirates D10
Date and Time: 8th December, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is beneficial for the bowlers, especially the spinners. However, in the recent games played here, batters have also found assistance from the wicket in the latter half of the game whereas the bowlers have dominated in the initial stages.
Today’s ABD vs AJM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor failed to deliver in the previous match but his ability to play all around the ground backed by his wicket-keeping skills makes him a wise pick for your dream11 team.
Batters
Jamshaid Zafar: Zafar performed admirably in the previous game, registering a score of 55 runs at a strike rate of over 180. He is a top pick from the batting department for today’s game.
Qasim Muhammad: Qasim was a big positive for Ajman in the previous game as he managed to score 22 runs at a strike rate of around 220 as well as grabbed one wicket.
All-rounders
Qamar Abbas: Abbas is a decent bowling all-rounder who can score vital runs with the bat as well as contribute with the ball. He grabbed one wicket in the previous game and will look to better that in today’s match.
Attah Urrahim: Attah Urahim didn’t make an impact with the ball in the last game but scored a handy 22 runs to guide his side to a respectable total. He could be a safe pick from the all-rounder department.
Bowlers
Hafeez Ur Rehman: Hafeez performed well in the last game, taking one wicket at a decent economy as well as scoring quick runs at the death. He is expected to play a key role in today’s game.
Ghulam Murtaza: Ghulam is another top pick from the bowling department. He grabbed one wicket in the last game and is expected to add more to his tally.
Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team
Jamshaid Zafar: 90 points
Qasim Muhammad: 74 points
Hafeez Ur Rehman: 57 points
Ghulam Murtaza: 54 points
Sagar Kalyan: 46 points
Important stats for ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team
Jamshaid Zafar: 1 match, 55 runs
Qasim Muhammad: 1 match, 22 runs, 1 wicket
Hafeez Ur Rehman: 1 match, 13 runs, 1 wicket
Ghulam Murtaza: 1 match, 1 wicket
Sagar Kalyan: 1 match, 27 runs
ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Jamshaid Zafar, Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Attah Urrahim, Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza, Orakzai Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez Ur Rehman
Captain: Jamshaid Zafar Vice-Captain: Hafeez Ur Rehman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Jamshaid Zafar, Qasim Muhammad, Kamran Atta, Yuvraj Barua, Attah Urrahim, Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza, Nasir Aziz, Hafeez Ur Rehman
Captain: Qasim Muhammad Vice Captain: Attah Urrahim