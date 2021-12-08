ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 6

Abu Dhabi will square off against Ajman in the sixth match of the Emirates D10 2021 on December 8 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Abu Dhabi got off to a losing start to their Emirates D10 2021/22 campaign as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the Emirates Blues in their opening game. They batted decently but the bowlers failed to defend a total of 100 runs and will now aim to make a strong comeback in this game.

Meanwhile, Ajman also started their D10 campaign on a sour note after suffering a 34-run defeat at the hands of Fujairah. They failed to get on top of their opponents throughout the game and will now be hoping that they perform better in this match.

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim

Ajman

Nasir Aziz(C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Qamar Malik, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab, Abdul Shakoor (WK)

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 8th December, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is beneficial for the bowlers, especially the spinners. However, in the recent games played here, batters have also found assistance from the wicket in the latter half of the game whereas the bowlers have dominated in the initial stages.

Today’s ABD vs AJM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor failed to deliver in the previous match but his ability to play all around the ground backed by his wicket-keeping skills makes him a wise pick for your dream11 team.

Batters

Jamshaid Zafar: Zafar performed admirably in the previous game, registering a score of 55 runs at a strike rate of over 180. He is a top pick from the batting department for today’s game.

Qasim Muhammad: Qasim was a big positive for Ajman in the previous game as he managed to score 22 runs at a strike rate of around 220 as well as grabbed one wicket.

All-rounders

Qamar Abbas: Abbas is a decent bowling all-rounder who can score vital runs with the bat as well as contribute with the ball. He grabbed one wicket in the previous game and will look to better that in today’s match.

Attah Urrahim: Attah Urahim didn’t make an impact with the ball in the last game but scored a handy 22 runs to guide his side to a respectable total. He could be a safe pick from the all-rounder department.

Bowlers

Hafeez Ur Rehman: Hafeez performed well in the last game, taking one wicket at a decent economy as well as scoring quick runs at the death. He is expected to play a key role in today’s game.

Ghulam Murtaza: Ghulam is another top pick from the bowling department. He grabbed one wicket in the last game and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Jamshaid Zafar: 90 points

Qasim Muhammad: 74 points

Hafeez Ur Rehman: 57 points

Ghulam Murtaza: 54 points

Sagar Kalyan: 46 points

Important stats for ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Jamshaid Zafar: 1 match, 55 runs

Qasim Muhammad: 1 match, 22 runs, 1 wicket

Hafeez Ur Rehman: 1 match, 13 runs, 1 wicket

Ghulam Murtaza: 1 match, 1 wicket

Sagar Kalyan: 1 match, 27 runs

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Jamshaid Zafar, Qasim Muhammad, Mayank, Attah Urrahim, Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza, Orakzai Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Captain: Jamshaid Zafar Vice-Captain: Hafeez Ur Rehman

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Sagar Kalyan, Jamshaid Zafar, Qasim Muhammad, Kamran Atta, Yuvraj Barua, Attah Urrahim, Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Murtaza, Nasir Aziz, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Captain: Qasim Muhammad Vice Captain: Attah Urrahim

Edited by Ritwik Kumar