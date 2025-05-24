ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 17

The 17th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) squaring off against Ajman (AJM). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the clash on Saturday, May 24. Here's all you need to know about the ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Abu Dhabi have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Fujairah by six wickets. Ajman, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches and lost their last match to Dubai by eight runs.

Both teams will look to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

ABD vs AJM Match Details

The 17th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs AJM, 17th Match

Date and Time: 24th May 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Ajman and Dubai, where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ABD vs AJM Form Guide

ABD - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

AJM - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing XI

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid, Rohan Mustafa ©, ShehanDilshan (wk), Haider Razzag, Zia Mukhtar, Sayam Khan, IbrarAhmed, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ethan D’souza, Kashaine Roberts

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates

Saghir Khan ©, Ankur Sangwan, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Aftab, Zohair lqbal, Harshit Seth, Sohaib Khan, Salman Shahid (wk), Said Nazeer Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Usman Shinwari

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shahid

S Shahid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. S Amin is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Abid

A Tandon and A Abid are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Abid is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 126 runs in the last six matches. J Khan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

M Aftab and R Mustafa are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Mustafa will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 113 runs and taken two wickets in the last six matches. M Nadeem is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

U Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Nazeer and U Ali. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. U Ali will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken five wickets and smashed 22 runs in the last five matches. M Qasim is another good bowler for today's match.

ABD vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is one of the most crucial picks from Abu Dhabi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 113 runs and taken two wickets in the last six matches.

M Aftab

M Aftab is one of the most crucial picks from the Ajman squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 29 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ABD vs AJM, 17th Match

R Mustafa

U Ali Khan

A Abid

M Aftab

A Tandon

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Shahid

Batters: A Abid, A Tandon, J Khan

All-rounders: R Mustafa, M Aftab, M Nadeem

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, S Nazeer, M Qasim, S Khan

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shahid

Batters: A Abid, A Tandon, J Khan

All-rounders: R Mustafa, M Aftab, M Nadeem, M Saghir, H Seth

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, M Qasim

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

