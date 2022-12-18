Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman - Dream11 Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi will take on Ajman in match number 17 of the Emirates D20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Team Abu Dhabi have won and lost alternately. They’ve played five games and have a win-loss record of 3-2. They are second in the points table but they will be in search of some consistency. On the other hand, Ajman have three losses and a win and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

ABD vs AJM, Match Details

The 17th match of the Emirates D20 2022 between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman will be played on December 18th 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ABD vs AJM

Date & Time: December 18th 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams will want to chase.

ABD vs AJM Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Team Abu Dhabi: W, L, W, L, W

Ajman: L, L, W, L

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing 11 today

Team Abu Dhabi Team News

No major injury concerns.

Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Osama Hassan Shah, Figy John, Muhammad Asif, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Rohid

Ajman Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Probable Playing XI: Rahul Chopra (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Ansh Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, Wajid Khan, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Saqib Manshad

Today’s ABD vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Chopra (4 matches, 140 runs)

Rahul Chopra is in top form with the bat. The Ajman wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 140 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 109.38.

Top Batter Pick

Ansh Tandon (4 matches, 80 runs)

Ansh Tandon has got some decent starts in this tournament. He has mustered 80 runs in four outings with the bat so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Abid (5 matches, 160 runs, 0 wickets)

Ali Abid has been batting well in this competition and he has accumulated 160 runs in five matches. He has a strike-rate of 134.45. He can be handy with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Saqib Manshad (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Saqib Manshad has played only three games but he has bowled excellently. The left-arm pacer has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.67. He has a bowling strike-rate of 9.

ABD vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

Wajid Khan (4 matches, 101 runs, 3 wickets)

Wajid Khan has been superb with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 101 runs at a strike-rate of 165.57 and has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 7.80.

Mohammad Kamran Atta (5 matches, 169 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohammad Kamran Atta is in magnificent batting form. He has amassed 169 runs in five innings and he is striking at 150.89. He has hit 17 fours and 11 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ABD vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Wajid Khan 101 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Mohammad Kamran Atta 169 runs & 1 wicket in 5 matches Saqib Manshad 8 wickets in 3 matches Ali Abid 160 runs in 5 matches Rahul Chopra 140 runs in 4 matches

ABD vs AJM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ali Abid, Mazhar Bashir and Wajid Khan along with top-order batters like Mohammad Kamran Atta and Rahul Chopra will be the ones to watch out for.

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman - Emirates D20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Osama Hassan Shah, Dawood Ejaz

All-rounders: Ali Abid, Mazhar Bashir, Wajid Khan

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Zia Mukhtar

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman - Emirates D20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Osama Hassan Shah

All-rounders: Ali Abid, Wajid Khan

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Shah, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Rohid

