ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 13, 2024

The playoffs of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 kick off on February 13. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) will lock horns with the Dubai Capitals (DUB) in the Eliminator. This ABD vs DUB clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost two games on the trot heading into the playoffs. They suffered a three-run loss against the Gulf Giants in a closely fought contest. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Giants to 166/3. The batters struggled and finished their innings on 163/9 to fall short by three runs.

The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs by beating the MI Emirates in their last league game. On a tricky surface, they posted 147 on the board after being put in to bat. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully to win the game by 19 runs.

Ahead of the ABD vs DUB contest, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Laurie Evans (ABD) – 8 Credits

Laurie Evans in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Laurie Evans of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders looked good at the crease in their game against the Gulf Giants. Chasing 167, Evans batted at five and held the innings nicely from one end when the wickets kept tumbling from the other end.

Evans took the game to the last over but failed to take his side across the line. He scored a fighting 33* off 24 balls, which comprised three boundaries and a maximum. Evans is looking in good touch and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs DUB clash.

#2 Imad Wasim (ABD) – 9 Credits

Imad Wasim celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Imad Wasim has played a key role in the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reaching the playoffs. Wasim has bowled beautifully and picked up 11 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.91. He often keeps a check on the scoring rate in the middle overs and builds pressure.

Imad bowled a fantastic spell against the Gulf Giants. He picked up the big wicket of the well-set James Vince and conceded only 21 runs in his four overs. With the surface in Dubai assisting spinners, you can rely on Imad to fetch you valuable points on Tuesday.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza is having a fantastic ILT20 2024 with both the bat and the ball. Representing Dubai Capitals, the all-rounder has already scored 263 runs in nine outings at an average of 32.88. He has grabbed nine scalps in 10 games and is a vital player for the Capitals.

Against the MI Emirates, Raza fell on a four-ball duck but bowled a decent spell. He picked up one wicket and conceded 23 runs in his four overs. The Zimbabwean is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs DUB contest as he can earn points with both the bat and the ball.

Poll : Which of these Knight Riders players will earn more points? Laurie Evans Imad Wasim 0 votes