ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 3, 2024

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) will be taking on the Dubai Capitals (DUB) in the 20th match of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this ABD vs DUB encounter.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got back to winning ways by beating the Gulf Giants in their last game. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Giants to 161/6. Their batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

The Dubai Capitals are also coming off a win in their previous fixture. An inspired bowling performance helped them restrict the Desert Vipers to 169/6. The game went down the wire and the Capitals held their nerves to get across the line after losing six wickets.

Ahead of the ABD vs DUB clash on Saturday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ben Dunk (DUB) – 6 Credits

Ben Dunk receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Dubai Capitals)

Ben Dunk was influential in the Dubai Capitals getting back to winning ways in the ILT20 2024. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Desert Vipers to 169/6 in their last game. It was a tricky chase and the Capitals lost both their openers inside the powerplay.

Dunk batted at three and played an outstanding knock. He hit seven boundaries and two maximums to score 59 off just 30 balls. His knock helped the Capitals chase down the total in the last over. He is back in form and you can rely on him to fetch you points on Saturday.

#2 Andre Russell (ABD) – 9 Credits

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Andre Russell played a vital role in the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders getting back to winning ways in their last game. He picked up the wickets of Usman Khan and Shimron Hetmyer, finishing with figures of 2/39 in his four overs.

Chasing 162, Russell walked out to bat at six and played a sensational cameo. He hit a boundary and three maximums to remain unbeaten on 30 off just 13 balls to take his side home with 10 balls to spare. He is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs DUB game.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Dubai Capitals’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been sensational with both the bat and the ball in the competition. He already has picked up six wickets and scored 182 runs in six games so far.

Raza bowled a good spell against the Vipers. He picked up a wicket and conceded 28 runs in his four overs. The 37-year-old looked solid at the crease and scored 22 off 19 balls before departing in the 14th over. He is a good pick for your Dream11 side, considering the fact that he can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Andre Russell Ben Dunk 0 votes