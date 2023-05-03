Abu Dhabi (ABD) and Dubai (DUB) will lock horns in the Emirates D50 One-Day on Wednesday, May 3. Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman will host the contest.

The tournament is expected to be an exciting affair with plenty of cricketers, both at the international and domestic levels, taking part. Two matches will take place on the opening day of the championship.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ABD vs DUB game:

#3 Mazhar Bashir (ABD) – 9 credits

Mazhar Bashir has played eight first-class matches thus far in which he has scored 350 runs at an average of 29.16 and a strike rate of 81.96. He has scored four fifties with a top score of 71 not out. Bashir can also bowl handy off-breaks, having picked up 10 wickets in 13 matches, combining first-class and List A matches. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the ABD vs DUB match.

#2 Aryan Lakra (DUB) – 8 credits

Aryan Lakra (Image Courtesy: The National)

Aryan Lakra has already played for the UAE and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ABD vs DUB match. He has played 16 ODIs and five T20Is thus far in his career and has scored 431 runs with four half-centuries and a top score of 84. He can also bowl a left-arm spin and that makes him a useful cricketer.

#1 Adithya Shetty (DUB) – 8 credits

Adithya Shetty is a handy cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ABD vs DUB match. Having played for the UAE U19 in the World Cup last year, he has a taste of high-level cricket. During the tournament, he also got a four-wicket haul against England U19.

