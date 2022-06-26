ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 29

Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Dubai in the 29th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi are fourth in the standings, having won four out of their nine matches. They lost their last match against Fujairah by 46 runs.
Dubai, on the other hand, have managed to win only three out of their nine matches played and as a consequence find themselves rock bottom of the standings.
They defeated Ajman by four wickets in their last match.
ABD vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today
ABD XI
Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Farid, Osama Hassan, Ethan Dsouza, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Nisar Ahmad
DUB XI
Puniya Mehra (wk), Ronak Panoly (c), Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Shival Bawa, Farooq Momand, Harsh Bobade, Ayman Ahamed, Ankur Sangwan, Shamim Ali
Match Details
ABD vs DUB, Emirates D20, Match 29
Date and Time: June 26, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
The pitch at the ICC Academy is a sporting one. While the batters will have to play out the initial phase before slogging, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.
Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 122 runs.
Today's ABD vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Kamran Atta: Atta can be the perfect pick from the wicket-keeper section for your fantasy team. He has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 167.27 in nine matches.
Batters
Ali Abid: Abid is currently the leading run-scorer for Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 with 215 runs at a strike rate of 113.76 in nine matches. He has also managed to pick up one wicket in the process.
Rameez Shahzad: Shahzad is an explosive top-order batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs early-on in the innings. He has smashed 145 runs at a strike rate of 145.39 in eight matches.
All-rounders
Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed can be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 126 runs and also picked up 14 wickets in nine matches.
Farooq Momand: Momand has scored 142 runs and also scalped 11 wickets in nine matches. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Bowlers
Harsh Bobade: Bobade is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs in Sunday's match. He has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches, while also scoring 52 runs.
Faisal Shah: Although Shah has not performed up to his standards so far in the Emirates D20, he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Sunday's match. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.22 in three outings.
Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction team
Fayyaz Ahmed (ABD) - 633 points
Farooq Momand (DUB) - 579 points
Harsh Bobade (DUB) - 397 points
Mohammad Kamran Atta (ABD) - 378 points
Ali Abid (ABD) - 373 points
Important Stats for ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction team
Fayyaz Ahmed: 126 runs and 14 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 163.64 and ER - 5.75
Farooq Momand: 142 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 121.37 and ER - 7.62
Harsh Bobade: 52 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 106.12 and ER - 9.86
Mohammad Kamran Atta: 184 runs in 9 matches; SR - 167.27
Ali Abid: 215 runs and 1 wicket in 9 matches; SR - 113.76 and ER - 12.67
ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Punya Mehra, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Attah Urrahim, Farooq Momand, Faisal Shah, Shamim Ali, Harsh Bobade
Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed Vice-captain: Farooq Momand
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Attah Urrahim, Shival Bawa, Farooq Momand, Faisal Shah, Ankur Sangwan, Shamim Ali
Captain: Farooq Momand Vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad.