ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 10

Abu Dhabi will take on Dubai in the 10th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on 9th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Abu Dhabi started off their Emirates D10 2021/22 campaign with an eight-wicket loss to the Emirates Blues. However, they made a strong comeback by defeating Ajman comprehensively by nine wickets in their most recent encounter, which placed them in fourth spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Dubai have also managed one win and a loss so far in the tournament and are just above their rivals in the third spot. They come into this game on the back of a six-wicket defeat against the Emirates Blues and will aim to bounce back with a victory.

ABD vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair

Dubai

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ahaan Fernandes, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil(WK), Muhammad Farooq

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 9th December, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been on the slower side and is ideal for spin bowlers.

Captains winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first in this match. Chasing will not be difficult on this pitch, with dew coming in.

Today’s ABD vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Kamran Atta: Kamran is an experienced wicketkeeper batter who can score at a quick pace as well as play a crucial role behind the stumps. He hasn’t got an opportunity to bat so far but is a top pick for today’s game.

Batters

Jamshaid Zafar: Zafar has been performing well so far in the tournament with the bat. He has managed to score 72 runs in two matches and would be aiming to add some more runs to his total.

Ahaan Fernandes: Ahaan could be a wise choice from the batting department. He has the ability to hold the crease from one end and score big.

All-rounders

Farooq Mohammad: Farooq has been magnificent so far in the competition delivering in both departments. He has scored 31 runs and has managed to grab five wickets in two matches.

Attah Urrahim: Attah Urahim is a reliable batting all-rounder who can score quickly at the death. So far, he has 69 runs to his name in two games and is expected to deliver once again.

Bowlers

Ghulam Murtaza: Ghulam has been a reliable performer for Abu Dhabi. He has three wickets to his name so far and will look to add more to his tally.

Harshit Seth: Harshit is another must-pick from the bowling department. He has grabbed two wickets in as many games and could prove to be vital in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Farooq Mohammad: 226 points

Ghulam Murtaza: 132 points

Jamshaid Zafar: 115 points

Atta Urrahim: 108 points

Ameer Hamza: 95 points

Important stats for ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Farooq Mohammad: 2 matches, 31 runs and 5 wickets

Ghulam Murtaza: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Jamshaid Zafar: 2 matches, 72 runs

Atta Urrahim: 2 matches, 69 runs

Ameer Hamza: 2 matches, 44 runs

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Atta, Ahaan Fernandes, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Farooq Mohammad, Atta Urrahim, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Faisal Shah

Captain: Farooq Mohammad Vice-Captain: Jamshaid Zafar

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Atta, Ahaan Fernandes, Syed Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Farooq Mohammad, Atta Urrahim, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan, Irfan Ayub

Captain: Atta Urrahim Vice Captain: Ghulam Murtaza

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee