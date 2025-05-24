ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) squaring off against Dubai (DUB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Abu Dhabi have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Fujairah by 6 wickets. Dubai, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. They won their last match against Ajman by eight runs.

Both the teams will look to make a strong comeback in the tournament and get higher in the points table.

ABD vs DUB Match Details

The 19th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs DUB, 19th Match

Date and Time: 24th May 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Ajman, where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ABD vs DUB Form Guide

ABD - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

DUB - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

ABD vs DUB Probable Playing XI

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid, Rohan Mustafa (c), ShehanDilshan (wk), Haider Razzag, Zia Mukhtar, Sayam Khan, IbrarAhmed, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ethan D’souza, Kashaine Roberts

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates

lsrar Ahmed, Vaibhav Govekar, Syed Haider (wk), Adithya Shetty, Ronak Panoly (c), Danish Qureshi, Zainullah Rehmani, Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Irfan, Nirvan Shetty, Wahab Hassan

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Wasi Shah

S Wasi Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. S Weerarathna is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Abid

V Govekar and A Abid are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Abid is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 126 runs in the last six matches. J Khan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Panoly

R Panoly and R Mustafa are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Panoly will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches. M Nadeem is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Z Naseer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Naseer and U Ali. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Z Naseer will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 8 wickets in the last five matches. M Irfan is another good bowler for today's match.

ABD vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is one of the most crucial picks from Abu Dhabi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 113 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last six matches.

R Panoly

R Panoly is one of the most crucial picks from the Dubai squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ABD vs DUB, 19th Match

R Mustafa

U Ali Khan

A Abid

R Panoly

Z Naseer

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Wasi Shah

Batters: A Abid, V Govekar, J Khan

All-rounders: R Mustafa, D Qureshi, R Panoly, M Nadeem

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, Z Naseer, M Irfan

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Wasi Shah

Batters: A Abid, J Khan

All-rounders: R Mustafa, D Qureshi, R Panoly, Z Rehmani

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, Z Naseer, M Irfan, W Hassan

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

