DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Dubai squaring off against Team Abu Dhabi (DUB vs ABD) on Saturday, December 24. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Team Abu Dhabi have won five of their last eight matches. Dubai, meanwhile, have won three of their last eight matches and are currently in fifth place in the points table.

Dubai will give it their all to win the match, but Team Abu Dhabi have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

DUB vs ABD Match Details

The 26th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 26, Emirates D20 2022.

Date and Time: December 24, 2022, 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai has looked decent so far in this tournament. There will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers to excel on this track. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues, where a total of 315 runs were scored for the loss of 11 combined wickets.

DUB vs ABD Form Guide

Dubai - Won three of their last eight matches.

Team Abu Dhabi - Won five of their last eight matches.

DUB vs ABD Probable Playing XI

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates for Dubai heading into this encounter.

Rameez Shahzad (c), Ronak Panoli, Punya Mehra, Abdul Malik, Ahmed Shafiq, Aryan Lakra, Mubeen Ali, Safeer Tariq (wk), Taimoor Ali, Faisal Altaf Khan, Yug Sharma.

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates for Team Abu Dhabi ahead of this crucial match.

Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Murtaza, Jonathan Figy, Kamran Atta (wk), Mazhar Bashir, Naik Muhammad, Osama Hassan Shah, Rohid Khan, Shah Faisal, Zia Mukhtar, Mohammad Zubair.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also good with the gloves and can earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

S Tariq is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Ali

R Shahzad and T Ali are the two best batsmen picks for your DUB vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team. O Hassan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Bashir

M Bashir and A Abid are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this game. Both are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

A Lakra is another good pick for you to consider for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Shafiq

The top bowler picks for your DUB vs ABD Dream11 team are A Shafiq and M Zubair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, thus increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

A Malik is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this game.

DUB vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bashir

M Bashir is expected to bat in the top order and also to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your team's captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches and has earned a superb 476 points over the last eight matches.

A Abid

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make A Abid the captain of your grand league teams. He is expected to bowl at the death and is in top form heading into this contest. Abid has earned 411 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for DUB vs ABD, Match 26

M Bashir

A Abid

M Kamran Atta

A Lakra

A Shafiq

Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team for this match. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi Emirates D20 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta.

Batters: R Shahzad, T Ali, O Hassan.

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, R Panoly, A Lakra.

Bowlers: Z Mukhtar, A Shafiq, A Malik.

Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Dubai vs Team Abu Dhabi Emirates D20 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keepers: M Kamran Atta, S Tariq.

Batters: R Shahzad, T Ali, A Badami.

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, A Lakra.

Bowlers: M Zubair, A Shafiq, A Malik.

