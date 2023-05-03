ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 1

The first match of the Emirates D50 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) square off against Dubai (DUB) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking to get off to a good start in the tournament with a win in this match.

ABD vs DUB Match Details

The first game of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 3 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The match will commence at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Emirates D50, Match 1

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 4.30 pm IST.

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

ABD vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

ABD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ABD Probable Playing XI

M Kamran Atta, S Dilshan, A Shaikh, A Abid, G Farid, J Figy, M Bashir, F Ahmed, Z Mukhtar, M Rohid, and M Mohsin.

DUB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DUB Probable Playing XI

S Tariq, F Nawaz, R Shahzad, T Ali, S Bawa, A Shetty, R Panoly, F Mohammad, A Lakra, Y Sharma, and N Keswani.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kamran Atta

Kamran Atta is a stable batter and also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He looks like a great pick from the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

R Shahzad

Shahzad opens the innings for his team and has the ability to carry the innings through for his team. He will be the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

M Bashir

Bashir can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. His all-round match-winning abilities make him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Z Mukhtar

Mukhtar can be a very useful bowler for his team, picking up wickets at crucial stages. Mukhtar will be the best bowler pick for this match.

ABD vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bashir

Bashir has the ability to be useful for his team with both the bat and the ball. His all-round match-winning abilities make him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Shetty

Shetty has the power game with the bat and can also be a useful resource with the ball. He looks like a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ABD vs DUB, Match 1

M Kamran Atta

R Shahzad

M Bashir

A Shetty

Z Mukhtar

ABD vs DUB Match Expert Tips

The pitcjh at the Malek cricket ground will be good for batting, especially in the initial stage. but as the match progresses, it might slow down and the spinner might turn out to be pretty effective.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Kamran Atta

Batters: R Shahzad, A Shaikh, A Abid

All-rounders: F Ahmed, A Shetty, M Bashir, K Elan

Bowlers: A Lakra, M Rohit, Z Mukhtar

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

