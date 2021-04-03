ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Apr 03, 2021

Abu Dhabi will face Dubai in the 25th match of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi will be very disappointed with their performance in the Emirates D10 League so far. They have won only one of their seven matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Abu Dhabi lost their last match against Ajman by three runs and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Dubai are also having a disastrous Emirates D10 League so far, losing seven of their eight matches. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. Dubai head into Saturday's game on the back of a five-wicket loss to Sharjah.

The last time these two teams faced each other, Dubai won the match by five wickets.

Squads to choose from

Abu Dhabi

Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza, Muhammad Muzammil, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan, Abdul Malik and Raees Ahmed Ryan.

Dubai

Kai Smith, Punya Mehra, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Vinayak Vijayan, Ali Anwaar, Ehtesham Siddiq, Ronak Panoly, Bilal Cheema (WK), Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Muhammad Farooq, Wajid Khan, Rudra Mahadev and Adhitya Shetty.

Predicted Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (C), Mazhar Bashir, Kamran Atta (WK), Ali Abid, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Osama Hassan, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik.

Dubai

Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema (WK), Punya Mehra, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Hassan, Ronak Panoly, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Vinayak Vijayan.

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Match 25

Date & Time: 3rd April 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, with the average first innings score being 88 runs. Batting in the second innings is generally more difficult on this surface. The teams batting first have won the majority of the Emirates D10 League matches played at the venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ABD vs DUB)

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Cheema, Kamran Atta, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Abid, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Captain: Muhammad Hassan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Farooq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Cheema, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Fahad Nawaz, Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Muhammad Hassan, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq.

Captain: Muhammad Hassan. Vice-captain: Mazhar Bashir.