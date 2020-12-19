The 24th match of this Emirates D20 2020 tournament sees Abu Dhabi square off against Dubai at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting displays in their previous games.

Abu Dhabi have been disappointing throughout this tournament so far. They are the only team that are yet to register a win this season. They lost five games in a row before their last two games were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

As a result, the Midhun Pattlikkadan-led side are reeling at the bottom of the table. They need to win their remaining three games in order to stand a chance of making it to the top four.

On the other hand, Dubai have been inconsistent for a large part of this tournament. In seven games, they have won three and lost four. They’ve not had winning or losing sequences but just haven’t been able to build any sort of momentum. However, against a bottom-placed Abu Dhabi side, they may just start as favourites. A win in this game will help them inch closer to sealing a spot in the top four.

Squads to choose from

Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (WK), Kai Smith (WK), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Predicted Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith, Paresh Katkar, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Pattlikkadan (c), Sahil Hariani, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Ben Willgoss (wk), Navalesh Naidoo, Mudassir Hussain, Karthik Nagendran

Dubai: Rudra Madhav, Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Ahmed (c), Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema, Ronak Panoly, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai

Date: December 20th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy ground in Dubai has produced some good batting surfaces in the last few games. The teams have got big runs in the last few games. In fact, in each of the last seven completed games, the team batting first has posted in excess of 150.

Thus, another good track to bat on is likely to be in store for this game. The par score may be around 160-165.

Emirates D20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ABD vs DUB)

Dream11 Team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai - Emirates D20 Match 24.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnaan Khan, Soorya Sathish, Sahil Hariani, Rudra Madhav, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Ahmed Sheikh, Mudassir Hussain, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif

Captain: Muhammad Hassan Vice-captain: Mazhar Bashir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnaan Khan, Soorya Sathish, Sahil Hariani, Ronak Panoly, Mazhar Bashir, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Ahmed Sheikh, Navalesh Naidoo, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer

Captain: Shahrukh Ahmed Sheikh Vice-captain: Adnaan Khan