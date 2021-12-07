ABD vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 2

Abu Dhabi will be up against Emirates Blues in the second match of the Emirates D10 2021 on December 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Abu Dhabi had a disappointing run last season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in 10 matches. They will now hope to begin fresh this season and start the tournament with a victory.

On the other hand, Emirates Blues performed well last season, finishing in third spot with six wins in 10 matches, but were defeated in the semi-finals. They will now aim to make a strong start to this season and challenge for the trophy.

ABD vs EMB Probable Playing 11 Today

Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Kamran Atta (WK), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Jamshaid Zafar, Mazhar Bashir, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Adil Raza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai

Emirates Blues

Muhammad Boota (WK), Ateeq Ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Mohammad Farazuddin, Matiullah, Sabir Rao

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues, Emirates D10

Date and Time: December 7, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has recently been beneficial for the bowlers. The spinners find a good amount of turn from the surface whereas the pacers can prove to be effective with the slower deliveries.

Batters will find it difficult to execute their shots and will need to be cautious while trying to go big.

Today’s ABD vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Boota: Boota is an explosive wicketkeeper-batter who can go big right from ball one. He performed brilliantly last season, scoring 323 runs, and will now aim to replicate that performance.

Batters

Osama Hassan: Osama is a reliable top-order batter for Abu Dhabi. He has the ability to score at a quick pace and help his side get off to a flying start.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan is another must-pick from the batting department who can contribute to both aspects of the game. Last season, he scored 80 runs and grabbed five wickets in four games.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: Lakra is a decent all-rounder who can score at the death as well as chip in with a few wickets. He scored 61 runs and picked up three wickets in the last edition.

Fahad Nawaz: Nawaz is a genuine batting all-rounder who can play vital knocks with the bat as well as contribute with the ball when needed. Last season, he scored 151 runs and will now look to deliver once again for his side.

Bowlers

Matiullah: Matiullah performed well last season, taking seven wickets in as many games. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Adil Raza: Adil Raza was also decent in the previous edition, taking seven wickets in 10 matches and that too with a miserly economy. He could prove to be a wise choice for today’s match.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

(Both teams are playing their first matches of the season)

Important stats for ABD vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

(Both teams are playing their first matches of the season)

ABD vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today

ABD vs EMB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Osama Hassan, CP Rizwan, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma, Mazhar Bashir, Matiullah, Sabir Rao, Adil Raza

Captain: Muhammad Boota Vice-Captain: Fahad Nawaz

ABD vs EMB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, CP Rizwan, Sunil Hariani, Aryan Lakra, Faisal Shah, Fahad Nawaz, Orakzai Khan, Matiullah, Adil Raza

Captain: CP Rizwan Vice Captain: Osama Hassan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar