Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues - Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10 2023

Abu Dhabi (ABD) will take on Emirates Blues (EMB) in match number 28 of the Emirates D10 2023 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, May 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs EMB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Abu Dhabi are in good form in this tournament. They have four wins and three losses from seven games and are third on the points table at the moment. On the other hand, Emirates Blues are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have two wins and five losses so far.

ABD vs EMB, Match Details

The 28th match of the Emirates D10 2023 between Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues will be played on May 29, 2023, at Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to commence at 11.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ABD vs EMB

Date & Time: May 29th 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi has been a good one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners but teams have scored consistently and they have been chased down successfully as well. Fifteen out of the 24 games have been won by the teams chasing.

ABD vs EMB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Abu Dhabi: L, L, W, L, W

Emirates Blues: L, W, W, L, L

ABD vs EMB Probable Playing 11 today

Abu Dhabi Team News

No major injury concerns.

Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI: Naik Muhammad, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Ali Abid, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Uzair Bacha, Osama Hassan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Zeeshan Ali Jnr, Muhammad Mohsin, and Muhammad Zubair Khan.

Emirates Blues Team News

No major injury concerns.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing XI: Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Ansh Tandon, Fahad Nawaz, Tanish Suri, Aryan Saxena, Adithya Shetty, Harsh Desai, Akasha Tahir, and Harit Shetty

Today’s ABD vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Kamran Atta (7 matches, 183 runs)

Mohammad Kamran Atta is in excellent touch with the bat. The ABD wicketkeeper-batter has scored 183 runs in seven innings while striking at 228.75. He has belted 17 sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Alishan Sharafu (7 matches, 137 runs, 1 wicket)

Alishan Sharafu has been batting well in this competition. The 20-year-old has accumulated 137 runs at a strike rate of 204.48. He has 20 fours and five sixes to his name. He can also be handy with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Ali Jnr (7 matches, 10 wickets, 7 runs)

Zeeshan Ali Jnr has been picking up wickets regularly. The 19-year-old seamer has got 10 wickets from seven encounters and his bowling strike rate reads 7.80. He can also chip in well with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Zubair Khan (7 matches, 11 wickets)

Muhammad Zubair Khan is third on the list of leading wicket-takers in this T10 league. The left-arm spinner has returned with 11 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.57. He has a bowling strike rate of 7.64.

ABD vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Abid (7 matches, 187 runs, 1 wicket)

Ali Abid is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has amassed 187 runs at an average of 45.75 and he has a strike rate of 176.42. He has hit 15 fours and 12 sixes. Abid's right-arm medium pace resulted in one wicket in the only game he bowled.

Zawar Farid (7 matches, 72 runs, 6 wickets)

Zawar Farid has been very effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has made 72 runs at a strike rate of 120. He has got six wickets at an economy rate of 9.75 with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ABD vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ali Abid 187 runs & 1 wicket in 7 matches Alishan Sharafu 137 runs & 1 wicket in 7 matches Mohammad Kamran Atta 183 runs in 7 matches Zawar Farid 72 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Muhammad Zubair Khan 11 wickets in 7 matches

ABD vs EMB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Adithya Shetty, Harsh Desai, Zawar Farid, and Zeeshan Ali Jnr will be the ones to watch out for.

ABD vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Abu Dhabi vs Emirates - Emirates D10 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Ashwant Valthapa, Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Abdul Muqtadar Babar

All-rounders: Adithya Shetty, Harsh Desai, Zawar Farid, Zeeshan Ali Jnr

Bowlers: Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan

ABD vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Abu Dhabi vs Emirates - Emirates D10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Ansh Tandon

All-rounders: Anoop Gopalkrishna, Adithya Shetty, Harsh Desai, Zawar Farid, Zeeshan Ali Jnr

Bowlers: Muhammad Zubair Khan

