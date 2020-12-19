ABD vs FUJ Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 20th, 2020

We are in for an intriguing match between two sides who are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Abu Dhabi has failed to win a single game in their last five matches in the Emirates D20 Tournament. They are coming into the game after a 31-run defeat against Sharjah in their previous match.

Fujairah, on the other hand, have been on a terrific winning streak over their last 5 matches. They beat ECB Blues by 14 runs in their previous game. The last time these two sides met, Fujairah emerged victorious by a large margin of 48 runs!

Squads to choose from:

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Predicted Playing 11

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, Match 23

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 20th December, 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a balanced track. In the last 6 matches, the team batting first and the chasing team have won an equal number of games. Hence, the decision after the toss could boil down to what the respective team management consider a better option. The par score on the ground is 145.

ABD vs FUJ Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Rohan Mustafa, Mazhar Bashir, Sabir Rao, Ahmed Raza, Navalesh Naidoo, Akif Raja

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Rohan Mustafa, Mazhar Bashir, Sabir Rao, Ahmed Raza, Navalesh Naidoo, Akif Raja

Captain: Usman Khan, Vice-Captain: Mazhar Bashir