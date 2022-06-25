ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 27

Abu Dhabi (ABD) will lock horns with Fujairah (FUJ) in the 27th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi are fourth in the standings, having won four out of their eight matches. They lost their last game against Sharjah by 66 runs. Fujairah, on the other hand, are placed atop the points table, having won six out of their seven matches. They defeated Dubai by 74 runs in their last game.

ABD vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

ABD XI

Mohammad Kamran Atta (WK), Ali Abid (C), Ghulam Farid, Osama Hassan, Ethan Dsouza, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adnan Danish, Muhammad Uzair, Faisal Shah.

FUJ XI

Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Sadiq, Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahid Ali, Harry Bharwal.

Match Details

ABD vs FUJ, Emirates D20, Match 27

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a sporting one. While the batters will have to play out the initial phase before slogging, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 166 runs.

Today’s ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Kamran Atta: Atta can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 166.34 in eight matches.

Batters

Usman Khan: Khan has racked up 292 runs at a strike rate of 153.68 in eight Emirates D20 outings.

Umair Ali: Ali is yet to contribute with the bat, but has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in eight matches.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Saturday. He has scored 81 runs and picked up 14 wickets in eight matches.

Fayyaz Ahmed: Ahmed has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 in eight matches, while also scoring 112 runs.

Bowlers

Muhammad Uzair Khan: Khan is a lethal bowler who can trouble Fujairah's batters on Saturday. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.43 in six matches.

Umer Farooq: Farooq has been in decent form with the ball and could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.78 in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Ahmed (ABD) - 608 points

Rohan Mustafa (FUJ) - 562 points

Umair Ali (FUJ) - 493 points

Usman Khan (FUJ) - 485 points

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ) - 469 points

Important Stats for ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Fayyaz Ahmed: 112 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 169.70 and ER - 5.81

Rohan Mustafa: 81 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 90.00 and ER - 6.85

Umair Ali: 34 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 117.24 and ER - 4.96

Usman Khan: 292 runs in 8 matches; SR - 153.68

Waseem Muhammad: 285 runs in 8 matches; SR - 146.91

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Umair Ali, Ali Abid, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waseem Muhammad, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Uzair Ali.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmed.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Asif Khan, Ali Abid, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Uzair Ali.

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad.

