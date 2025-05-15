ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) square off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Abu Dhabi have won two of their last five matches. They won their last match against Sharjah by eight runs. Fujairah, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Emirates Blue by 11 runs.

These two teams faced off in December 2024, which Fujairah won by 21 runs.

ABD vs FUJ Match Details

The 15th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to start at 9pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs FUJ, 15th Match

Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 9pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score as much as possible. Fans can expect a good high-scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ABD vs FUJ Form Guide

ABD - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

FUJ - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ABD vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid, Rohan Mustafa ©, ShehanDilshan (wk), Haider Razzag, Zia Mukhtar, Sayam Khan, IbrarAhmed, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ethan D’souza, Kashaine Roberts.

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Kaushik, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Aryan Saxena, Mayank Choudhary ©, RohitRathee (wk), Sanjay Pahal, Keshav Sharma, Sumeet Gosain, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kumar

M Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 75 runs in the last three matches. R Rathee is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Abid

M Kalyan and A Abid are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Abid is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last five matches. H Kaushik is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Pahal

S Pahal and K Sharma are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. S Pahal will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 36 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches. R Mustafa is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Aziz and S Ali. S Ali will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken two wickets in the last two matches. U Ali Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

ABD vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pahal

S Pahal is one of the most crucial picks from Fujairah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 36 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

K Sharma

K Sharma is another crucial pick from the Fujairah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 17 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ABD vs FUJ, 15th Match

K Sharma

R Mustafa

S Pahal

U Ali Khan

A Abid

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: A Abid, M Kalyan

All-rounders: S Pahal, R Mustafa, K Sharma, H Razzaq, M Nadeem

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, S Ali, N Aziz

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: A Abid, M Kalyan, J Khan

All-rounders: S Pahal, R Mustafa, K Sharma, H Razzaq, M Nadeem

Bowlers: U Ali Khan, H Ali

