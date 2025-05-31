ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) squaring off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Abu Dhabi have won six of their last 12 matches. They lost their last match to Sharjah by 22 runs. Fujairah, on the other hand, have nine of their last 12 matches. They won their last match against Emirates Blue by 7 runs.

These two teams played two head-to-head matches this season. Both teams have won one match each.

ABD vs FUJ Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs FUJ, 1st Semi Final Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Emirates Red and Emirates Blues, where a total of 161 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ABD vs FUJ Form Guide

ABD - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

FUJ - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

ABD vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid, Rohan Mustafa ©, ShehanDilshan (wk), Haider Razzag, Zia Mukhtar, Sayam Khan, IbrarAhmed, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Ethan D’souza, Kashaine Roberts

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Kaushik, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Aryan Saxena, Mayank Choudhary ©, RohitRathee (wk), Sanjay Pahal, Keshav Sharma, Sumeet Gosain, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kumar Chaudhary

M Kumar Chaudhary is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 380 runs in the last 12 matches. I Ul Haq is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Kalyan

M Kalyan and A Abid are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Kalyan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 310 runs in the last 12 matches. H Kaushik is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

R Mustafa

S Pahal and R Mustafa are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Mustafa will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 313 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 12 matches. H Razzaq is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

I Ahmed Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Noor and I Ahmed Shah. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Ahmed Shah will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has smashed 26 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last 10 matches. S Ali is another good bowler for today's match.

ABD vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is one of the most crucial picks from Abu Dhabi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 313 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 12 matches.

S Pahal

S Pahal is one of the most crucial picks from the Fujairah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for ABD vs FUJ, 1st Semi Final Match

R Mustafa

S Pahal

M Kumar Chaudhary

M Kalyan

A Abid

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar Chaudhary

Batters: A Abid, M Kalyan, H Kaushik

All-rounders: S Pahal, R Mustafa, H Razzaq, M Nadeem, K Sharma

Bowlers: I Ahmed Shah, F Noor

Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar Chaudhary

Batters: A Abid, M Kalyan, H Kaushik

All-rounders: S Pahal, R Mustafa, H Razzaq, K Sharma

Bowlers: I Ahmed Shah, F Noor, S Ali

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

