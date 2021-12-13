ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 25

Abu Dhabi will take on Fujairah in the 25th match of the Emirates D10 2021/22 on 13th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Abu Dhabi are having a horrible run in the Emirates D10 2021-22 campaign as they see themselves at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and five losses. After losing four consecutive matches, they finally grabbed their second win of the season with an 18-run victory over Ajman in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Fujairah are on an exceptional run this season having won all seven of their games and are at the top of the standings. In their most recent match, they defeated Sharjah by 46 runs and would now aim to extend their winning streak.

ABD vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Osama Hassan Shah, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad (C), Ali Khan, Faisal Altaf, Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Usman Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah

Date and Time: 13th December, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one this season. The surface has provided an equal amount of assistance to both aspects of the game. Batters have enjoyed playing their strokes whereas bowlers too have had their fair share of success.

Today’s ABD vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir is a dependable wicketkeeper-batter for Fujairah, who has played some crucial knocks in the top order. He is a safe pick in the wicketkeeper department for today’s game.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman has been a consistent performer for Fujairah with the bat. He is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 193 runs to his name in seven matches.

Abid Ali: Abu Dhabi skipper Abid Ali has delivered on both aspects of the game, scoring 118 runs as well as taking two wickets in seven matches. He could prove to be a wise pick for your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem has been the best all-round performer this season. He has hammered 248 runs, scalped nine wickets and is the top pick for the captain's role for today’s game.

Atta Urrahim: Atta Urrahim is the leading run-scorer for Abu Dhabi this season. He has scored 166 runs at a strike rate of around 160 and is another must-pick in the all-rounder department.

Bowlers

Raja Akifullah Khan: Akifullah has performed admirably with the ball so far in the tournament. He has managed to grab 10 wickets in seven games and is the second-highest wicket-taker this season.

Mujahid Amin: Mujahid is another top pick from the bowling department. He has grabbed nine wickets in just six games and is expected to add a few more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 747 points

Atta Urrahim: 382 points

Usman Khan: 365 points

Akifullah Khan: 324 points

Mujahid Amin: 321 points

Important stats for ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 7 matches, 248 runs and 9 wickets

Atta Urrahim: 7 matches, 166 runs

Usman Khan: 7 matches, 193 runs

Akifullah Khan: 7 matches, 10 wickets

Mujahid Amin: 6 matches, 9 wickets

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Abid Ali, Waseem Muhammad, Atta Urrahim, Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Khan, Faisal Shah, Jamshaid Zafar

Captain: Waseem Muhammad Vice-Captain: Atta Urrahim

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Abid Ali, Waseem Muhammad, Atta Urrahim, Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Zahid Ali, Zubair Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Usman Khan Vice Captain: Mujahid Amin

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee