ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Final

The final of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Abu Dhabi (ABD) take on Fujairah (FUJ) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, June 28.

Fujairah have been the team to beat in the tournament with just two losses all season. The likes of Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad have been sensational with the bat, while their bowlers have stepped up at times of need. However, they face a resourceful Abu Dhabi side who made light work of Ajman in the semi-finals. With captain Ali Abid leading his resources efficiently, they will fancy their chances of a win in this much-awaited fixture in Dubai.

ABD vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

ABD XI

Ghulam Farid, Atta ur Rahim, Kamran Atta (wk), Ali Abid (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Adnan Danish, Nisar Ahmad, Ethan D'Souza and Osama Hassan Shah.

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Kashif Daud, Umer Farooq, Umair Ali, Maroof Merchant, Asif Khan, Harry Bharwal and Rohan Mustafa.

Match Details

ABD vs FUJ, Emirates D20 League 2022, Final

Date and Time: 28th June 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch is a decent one to bat on despite there being ample help available for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow for better strokeplay. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, with dew bound to have a say in the outcome of the game.

Today’s AJM vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Atta: Kamran Atta has been decent for Abu Dhabi with 237 runs in 11 matches. Although he has blown hot and cold recently, Kamran's ability to tee off from ball one makes him a valuable pick in your ABD vs FUJ Dream11 fantasy team. While his counterpart Hamdan Tahir is also a decent option, Kamran's knack for scoring big runs holds him in good stead.

Batter

Muhammad Waseem: Muhammad Waseem has been brilliant for Fujairah at the top of the order, coming up with explosive knocks. He is among the top runscorers in the competition, with his experience serving him well. With Waseem also likely to chip in with the ball, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa has been Fujairah's go-to bowler in the competition, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 15.41. While his bowling prowess has served his side well, Mustafa is due for a big one with the bat. Given his international experience and ability, he is a must-have in your ABD vs FUJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adnan Danish: Adnan Danish has been sensational in the middle overs for Abu Dhabi, even impressing in the semi-finals. Although he went wicketless against Ajman, Danish conceded just 12 runs. With his accuracy and variations serving him well, Danish can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Uzair Khan (ABD)

Mohammad Waseem (FUJ)

Rohan Mustafa (FUJ)

Important stats for ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Usman Khan - 358 runs in 10 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 39.77

Fayyaz Ahmed - 18 wickets in 11 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 14.16

Muhammad Waseem - 313 runs in 10 Emirates D20 2022 matches, Average: 34.77

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Atta, A Khan, A Abid, U Khan, W Muhammad, U Ali, F Ahmed, R Mustafa, H Bharwal, A Danish and M Uzair Khan.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: M Kamran Atta.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Atta, G Farid, A Abid, U Khan, W Muhammad, U Ali, K Daud, R Mustafa, U Farooq, A Danish and M Uzair Khan.

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: R Mustafa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far