ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will see Team Abu Dhabi (ABD) squaring off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, December 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Team Abu Dhabi have won four of their last six matches. Fujairah, too, have won four of their last six matches and are currently leading the points table.

Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match, but Fujairah have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FUJ vs ABD Match Details

The 19th match of the Emirates D20 2022 will be played on December 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs ABD, Match 19

Date and Time: December 19, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

FUJ vs ABD Form Guide

FUJ - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

ABD - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing XI

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rohan Mustafa, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Usman (c), Harry Bharwal, Wasi Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raja Akif, Junaid Siddique, Hameed Khan, and Muhammad Uzair Khan.

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Murtaza, Jonathan Figy, Kamran Atta (wk), Mazhar Bashir, Naik Muhammad, Osama Hassan Shah, Rohid Khan, Shah Faisal, Zia Mukhtar, and Mohammad Zubair.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir

H Tahir is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Kamran is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Usman

H Khan and M Usman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. O Hassan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Bashir

M Bashir and A Abid are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. R Mustafa is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zubair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Uzair and M Zubair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Bharwal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FUJ vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bashir

M Bashir is expected to bat in the top order and is expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has earned 373 points in the last six matches.

A Abid

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make A Abid the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 327 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for FUJ vs ABD, Match 19

M Bashir

A Abid

R Mustafa

M Kamran

M Zubair

Fujairah vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fujairah vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran, H Tahir

Batters: M Usman, O Hassan, H Khan

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Zubair, H Bharwal

Fujairah vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Kamran

Batters: M Usman, J Figy, H Khan

All-rounders: M Bashir, A Abid, R Mustafa, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: M Uzair, M Zubair, Z Mukhtar

